DETROIT – Filip Zadina made a successful return to the Detroit lineup, scoring the go-ahead goal at 5:51 of the third period to send the Red Wings over the Calgary Flames 2-1 Thursday night.
Zadina had not played since Nov. 5 because of a broken right leg.
“That was lifting for our group and really happy for him,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “Tonight I thought for the most part a pretty complete game. I don’t think we’ll apologize, or our guys won’t, I’m not saying we have to be perfect, but that’s how it has to look for us to win. And we got it done tonight.”
Zadina passed to Oskar Sundqvist, got the puck right back and snapped it into the open right side of the net past goaltender Dan Vladar for his first goal of the season.
“Obviously it felt pretty good,” Zadina said. “It felt even better that I could help the team to win the game. It felt amazing.”
Flames forward Blake Coleman scored the first goal at 18:54 of the second period when he deflected Noah Hanifin’s shot from the left point.
Coleman extended his goal streak to three games, in which he has six points.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin tied the game at 19:46 of the second when he scored on the power play, his team-leading 16th goal.
It was the first goal scored by the Red Wings against the Flames since Feb. 23, 2020, as the last two meetings were Calgary shutouts. Larkin scored twice in that 4-2 loss.
Larkin has seven goals and four assists in 13 career games against Calgary.
Detroit goaltender Ville Husso had 35 saves and hasn’t lost in four career games against the Flames.
LIGHTNING 5, AVALANCHE 0: In Tampa, Florida, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and Tampa Bay blanked Colorado.
It was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay’s two-year run as NHL champs with a six-game win in last season’s Stanley Cup Final. Vasilevskiy made a nifty glove save on Matt Nieto’s early second-period breakaway shot en route to his 29th career shutout. Corey Perry, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev also scored.
FLYERS 2, OILERS 1: In Philadelphia, James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored in the shootout, Carter Hart made 34 saves and Philadelphia edged Edmonton.
Kevin Hayes scored in regulation for Philadelphia. Evander Kane scored and Connor McDavid had an assist for the Oilers, who lost their second in 10 games. They earned points in those defeats, as they came past regulation. Stuart Skinner stopped 34 shots for Edmonton.
DEVILS 3, KRAKEN 1: In Newark, New Jersey, Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals and New Jersey continued to roll despite playing without Jack Hughes for the first time this season, beating Seattle.
Mackenzie Blackwood, making only his fifth start since Dec. 23, was outstanding, making 34 saves as New Jersey improved to 10-1-1 in its last 12. Ondrej Palat had the primary assist on Hamilton’s goals and defenseman John Marino scored into an empty net with 1:11 to play.
Defenseman Adam Larsson scored for Seattle.