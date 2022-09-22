BOSTON – The Boston Celtics suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization
In a statement issued Thursday night, the Celtics said Udoka violated team policies and left open the possibility that a longer separation could follow.
“A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the team said.
Assistant coach Joe Mazzulla will take over as interim coach, one of the people who spoke with The AP said. The defending Eastern Conference champions are scheduled to hold media day Monday and open training camp Tuesday in preparation for the Oct. 18 season opener.
In a statement published by ESPN, Udoka apologized “to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down.”
“I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision,” he said. “Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”
Basketball
Around the NBA
Kawhi Leonard has been cleared for 5-on-5 basketball again, more than a year since his last NBA game. Los Angeles Clippers President Lawrence Frank said the team will proceed with some caution with Leonard, the two-time NBA Finals MVP and five-time All-Star who tore the ACL in his right knee during the playoffs in June 2021. … The Utah Jazz agreed to trade forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee.
Football
LSU on probation
The NCAA placed LSU’s football program on one year of probation after determining that former offensive line coach James Cregg violated recruiting restrictions during the 2020 football season. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions found that Cregg violated restrictions against in-person contact with prospective recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided improper inducements to a recruit. The committee also issued a three-year “show cause” penalty against Cregg, meaning his own recruiting activities would be restricted for that period if he were hired by another NCAA member program.
Amazon draws big on 1st Thursday
Amazon Prime Video’s first regular-season game as the exclusive home of “Thursday Night Football” was a hit. Kansas City’s 27-24 win over the Chargers on Sept. 15 averaged 15.3 million viewers across all platforms, according to Nielsen and Amazon’s first party measurement.
GOLF
Course mark tied at French Open
In Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, Rasmus Hojgaard holed a 72-foot birdie putt on the way to a course record-tying 9-under 62 at the French Open, giving him a two-stroke lead at the European tour event. His big putt came at the par-4 fourth and was one of his 10 birdies at Le Golf National. He also made birdie from 21 feet at No. 18.