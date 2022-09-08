CHICAGO – Jonquel Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Connecticut Sun overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, beating the Chicago Sky 72-63 Thursday night in the decisive fifth game of the semifinal series and advancing to the WNBA Finals.
Connecticut scored the final 18 points of the game to overcome a 63-54 deficit with 4:46 remaining.
Connecticut advanced to the Finals of the WNBA playoffs for the third time overall and first time since 2019. Connecticut will face the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces for the WNBA title. The first game of the series is Sunday in Las Vegas.
Baseball
TinCaps win big
The TinCaps equaled their season-high in runs behind home runs from Agustin Ruiz and Brandon Valenzuela and three-hit days from Ruiz and Lucas Dunn on the way to a 14-8 victory over the Midwest League East Division-leading Lake County Captains. The Captains’ magic number to clinch the division is two with three games left. Fort Wayne (50-78, 23-39 second half) jumped in front 11-0 and scored in each of the first six innings. Ruiz went 3 for 5, scored three runs and hit his ninth home run of the year (seventh with Fort Wayne). He is batting .368 over his last 10 games.
Basketball
USA rallies, makes medal round
In Recife, Brazil, Norris Cole scored a game-high 20 points, capping it off by making the game-winning runner with 1.4 seconds remaining, and USA Basketball rallied past Puerto Rico 85-84 in an Ameri–Cup quarterfinal game Thursday. The Americans will face Argentina in Saturday’s semifinals, with the medal-round games – either for gold or bronze – coming Sunday.
Golf
Roundup
Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China had an 8-under 64 on Thursday for a one-shot lead over Nasa Hataoka in the Kroger Queen City Championship, as the LPGA Tour returned to Cincinnati for the first time in 33 years. … In Virginia Water, England, play was suspended late in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World tour Thursday following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Thirty of the 144 players in the field had yet to finish their first rounds at Wentworth. There will be no play today.
Hockey
US Hall names newest inductees
Longtime NHL goaltender Ryan Miller and Olympic gold medal-winning women’s hockey stars Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando headline the 2022 class of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame unveiled Thursday. Three-time Paralympic gold medal-winning sled hockey goalie Steve Cash and late USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson were also elected. They’ll all be inducted at a ceremony in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Nov. 30.
Iditarod
4-time champion dies from cancer
Lance Mackey, who won an unprecedented four straight four-time Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race titles, died Wednesday from cancer, his father and kennel announced on Facebook. He was 52.