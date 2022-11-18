NAPLES, Fla. – Lydia Ko began her quest for the largest prize in women’s golf history by hitting a tree and making bogey on a par 5. The rest of Thursday in the CME Group Tour Championship couldn’t have gone better.
Ko responded with eight birdies, including four in a row late in the round at Tiburon Golf Club, that sent her to a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Tour season finale.
Ko has a one-point lead in the race for LPGA Tour player of the year. She would appear to be a lock to win the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average. Both are worth a point in her bid to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Danielle Kang and Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand were at 66, Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea were at 67 and the group at 68 included Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson.
auto racing
Wilson will be back at Indy
Stefan Wilson will attempt to make his fifth Indianapolis 500 next year in a combined entry fielded by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports.
colleges
Meeting set for
UCLA move
The University of California Board of Regents has scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 14 in Los Angeles to finalize a decision on UCLA’s planned move to the Big Ten Conference. UCLA announced June 30 that it was leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024.
Hoosiers’ returner
suspended
The Indiana football team’s punt returner, Connor Delp, has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. No reason was cited.
GOLF
Roundup
In St. Simons Island, Georgia, Cole Hammer shot an 8-under 64 and shared the low score to par after one round of the RSM Classic with Beau Hossler, whose 6-under 64 came at the host Seaside course that played about two shots more difficult to par. … In Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Matt Fitzpatrick birdied his first five holes and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 to move out in front along with Tyrrell Hatton at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
SOCCER
Grace women win
Marlene Menzel scored an unassisted goal at 79:43 of the second half to lift the Grace women to a 3-2 win over Science and Arts in the NAIA National Soccer Tournament at Bartlesville, Oklahoma. The No. 18 Lancers (13-4-2), who are in their fifth straight tournament, also got goals from Marlene Menzel (JJ Aalbue assist) and Lucy Schmitt (Aalbue assist).
Grace men lose
The No. 13 Grace men gave up three second-half goals and lost 3-1 to Lindsey Wilson in the NAIA National Soccer Tournament at Winona Lake. Felipe Gruber scored for the Lancers, who finished 11-3-6.
Another 4 years for FIFA president
FIFA President Gianni Infantino is getting four more years in charge of soccer’s governing body after no candidate stepped up to challenge him.
Tennis
Fritz to face Djokovic at ATP
Taylor Fritz advanced to the final four of the ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2, and will face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.