LeBron James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record. And now, he has caught Abdul-Jabbar on another page of the All-Star record book.
James was announced Thursday as an NBA All-Star for the 19th time, the Los Angeles Lakers’ star tying Abdul-Jabbar for the most selections in league history. James – the leading overall vote-getter – will be the captain of one of the teams for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, while Eastern Conference voting leader Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will captain the other side.
James and Antetokounmpo will pick their teams shortly before the game in Salt Lake City, a departure from past years in which the captains picked a week or two in advance.
The eight other starters they’ll be choosing from: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic of Dallas, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans’ Zion Williamson.
Auto racing
Stewart-Haas keeping Briscoe
Stewart-Haas Racing announced a multiyear contract extension with Chase Briscoe, making him the senior-most driver inside the NASCAR organization when teammates Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola retire at the end of the season.
No Daytona 500 for Castroneves
Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month’s NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. Castroneves tried to put a deal together with Trackhouse Racing, which said last week that it ultimately decided it did not want to run three cars.
Baseball
Ex-Tigers hurler Ray Herbert dies
Ray Herbert, a 1962 All-Star Game winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Detroit Tigers for decades after retiring, died Dec. 20 in Plymouth, Michigan, at 93 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Herbert started his big league career with Detroit in 1950 and pitched for four teams over 14 seasons. He was a 20-game winner for the White Sox in 1962, then led the AL with seven shutouts in 1963 with Chicago. In 1962, Herbert went 20-9 with a 3.27 ERA and recorded a win in his only All-Star Game appearance. He retired in 1966 after stints with Detroit, the Kansas City Athletics, Chicago and two with the Philadelphia Phillies. He finished 104-107 with a 4.01 ERA.
HIGH SCHOOLS
Area signing
Homestead senior Jillian Lynam will sign Monday to continue her rowing career at Rutgers.
Soccer
2 quit US Soccer
The American men’s national team shakeup that began after a public spat erupted between two well-known soccer families accelerated Thursday when sporting director Earnie Stewart announced he is quitting the U.S. Soccer Federation to join PSV Eindhoven. Men’s general manager Brian McBride also is resigning, leaving coach Gregg Berhalter in limbo following the expiration of his contract on Dec. 31. Berhalter is under investigation for a 1991 domestic violence incident, and Anthony Hudson, one of his assistants, led his first game as interim coach on Wednesday.