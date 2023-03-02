Trevelin Queen scored a game-high 33 points on 10-of-20 shooting but the Mad Ants couldn’t overcome a nine-point first-quarter deficit in losing 135-125 to Raptors 905 on Thursday at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario.
Jeff Dowtin led nine Raptors in double-figure scoring with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Justin Anderson had 29 points for the visitors and Jermaine Samuels added 22 as Fort Wayne dropped its second straight game and fell to 13-11. Raptors 905 improved to 11-10.
Basketball
Whelan resigns as Gophers’ coach
Lindsay Whalen, considered the greatest player in Minnesota women’s basketball history, resigned as coach Thursday after a third straight losing season. The Gophers’ 11-19 season ended with a first-round loss to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. They tied for 12th in the Big Ten with a 4-12 record, their fewest wins in 12 years.
GOLF
Trine dean earns Indiana PGA post
Cat Benson, dean of Trine University’s Ketner School of Business and director of its golf management program, was elected the first female president of the Indiana Section PGA on Feb. 27. Benson was elected to the position by the Indiana PGA Section’s 493 members during its annual business meeting at the Horizon Convention Center in Zionsville. She will serve a two-year term.
High schools
Commitments
Three Leo athletes signed with colleges this week: Joslynn Peters with Davenport softball, Calvin Hartleroad with Indiana Tech golf and Drew Baker with Saint Francis football. … Bellmont’s Austin Christner has signed with Franklin baseball. … Huntington North’s Alexis Weaver will sign with Manchester women’s soccer Monday. … DeKalb’s Carric Joachim is scheduled to sign with Marian men’s soccer March 14. DeKalb baseball played Parker Smith is scheduled to sign with Wabash on March 20.
HOCKEY
K’s make trade
The Komets traded the rights to forward Luka Burzan, who is in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters, to the Wichita Thunder. He was then flipped Thursday to the Cincinnati Cyclones in another trade. Burzan had four goals and 10 points in nine games with Fort Wayne. The trade of Burzan completes the mid-season deal with Wichita for defenseman Alex Peters, who is in the AHL with Bakersfield. Wichita sent Burzan to Cincinnati to compete a deal for Luc Brown.
MISCELLANEOUS
Turnstone host to boccia clinic
Turnstone Center will host a free boccia clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday that is open to people of all ages and abilities. The clinic will feature Kathy Brinker, USA Paralympics boccia consultant, and Jeremy Finton, USA Paralympic boccia coach. The general public is welcome, and there is no registration.