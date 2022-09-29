Purdue Fort Wayne has launched the Mastodon Marketplace, a website which aims to connect the university’s athletes with interested entities for Name, Image and Likeness opportunities, PFW announced Thursday.
The website was set up in partnership with Opendorse, which has such marketplaces for many NCAA schools, including Indiana, Purdue and Notre Dame.
The Mastodon Marketplace can be found at https://opendorse.com/purdue-fort-wayne.
Through the website, athletes will be able to create Opendorse profiles. Fans will be able to communicate NIL opportunities and details and athletes will have the chance to accept or decline each.
Deals will be monitored by PFW’s compliance office to ensure they follow NCAA NIL rules. Athletes will also be able to manage their finances and track income from each deal.
Auto racing
Bowman out with concussion
Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas.
Football
College news
Florida State officials remain confident the game against Wake Forest will kick off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. without delays. ... Air Force received two years of probation from the NCAA and had its squad size cut by 10 for four years as part of its sanctions for recruiting violations.
Golf
PGA counters LIV antitrust suit
The PGA Tour has filed a counterclaim against Saudi-funded LIV Golf accusing the rival league of inducing top players to breach PGA Tour contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce them. The counterclaim was included in the PGA Tour’s response to the amended antitrust lawsuit, which included LIV Golf as a plaintiff. Since then, eight of the 11 players who sued the PGA Tour have asked to be removed from the lawsuit.
Roundup
In Jackson, Mississippi, Davis Riley shot a 6-under 66 to share the lead with Will Gordon in the Sanderson Farms Championship. ... In the Colony, Texas, Xiyu Lin of China made a 10-foot eagle putt on No. 17 that sent her to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead in The Ascendant LPGA. ... In St. Andrews, Scotland, Romain Langasque tied the course record at the Old Course at St. Andrews by shooting 11-under 61 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Hockey
Czech Republic game a go for NHL
The NHL’s Global Series games in the Czech Republic on Oct 7 and 8 will go on as planned with Russian players from the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators allowed to enter the country for the regular season games in Prague.
Ultimate fighting
No fans, media at UFC event
The UFC is holding its 13-bout Fight Night card in Las Vegas on Saturday without fans or media members in attendance, and the mixed martial arts promotion isn’t saying why. The UFC has held regular televised cards since the start of the pandemic, but has typically allowed in fans and media representatives.