Winter weather is causing some changes in state park activities over the next day or two.
State park properties remain open for hiking. State Park Inns, cabins, and campgrounds will also be open as usual, but snowplowing may limit access in some locations.
The Pokagon State Park toboggan will be closed today due to the bitter cold to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Reopening is expected Saturday, if temperatures moderate, but that determination will be made as the weather picture for Saturday emerges. The toboggan is closed on Christmas Day. The park will be open for other daily activities; however, Trine State Recreation Area, which is part of the park, will be closed.
Pokagon’s annual Christmas Eve walk will be modified with activities at the Nature Center at 9 a.m.; guests can enjoy refreshments, make a Christmas ornament and reindeer treats, enjoy the new exhibits, and bird-watch at the updated Woodland Window.
Ouabache State Park’s Wonderland of Lights is canceled today and Saturday and will reopen Christmas Day.
Baseball
Bauer reinstated
Trevor Bauer was reinstated by Major League Baseball’s independent arbitrator, allowing the pitcher to resume his career at the start of the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was given a two-season suspension without pay by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on April 29 for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, an accusation the pitcher denied. The players’ association filed a grievance on Bauer’s behalf, and a three-person panel upheld the suspension but reinstated Bauer immediately. As a result, Bauer will lose pay for the final 144 games of last season and for the first 50 games of next season, through May 23 if there are no postponements.
BASKETBALL
Taylor tops for Mad Ants again
Terry Taylor hit a 3-pointer to cement a 132-131 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. The Mad Ants had trailed by seven points moments earlier, but Taylor’s shot through a crowd completed the comeback as Fort Wayne reached the needed target score to end the game at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Fort Wayne is 12-6 heading into the regular season, in which its record will revert to 0-0. Taylor, assigned to the Mad Ants by the Indiana Pacers for the Showcase, finished with 46 points – the most by anyone at the Showcase – and 14 rebounds. The Mad Ants’ regular season opens Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Creighton tops Butler to end skid
In Omaha, Nebraska, Creighton’s men’s basketball team shot better than 56% from the floor and hit half of its 3-pointers (8 of 16) on its way to a 78-56 win over Butler. The Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 in Big East) were just 2 of 12 from behind the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner’s 19 points led the way for the Blue Jays (7-6, 1-1), who had lost six straight coming in after starting the season 6-0. Chuck Harris led Butler with 14 points.
Football
Ex-Irish recruit settles on SoonersPeyton Bowen, the highly rated defensive back who backed off a verbal commitment to Notre Dame and said he was going to attend Oregon, ended up signing with Oklahoma.
Hockey
NHL postpones another game
The NHL announced that the Detroit Red Wings’ visit to Ottawa originally scheduled for Friday has been been postponed until Feb. 27. Buffalo’s home game against Tampa Bay had already been postponed and rescheduled to March 4. The league’s Christmas break begins Saturday.