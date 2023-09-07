Sal Stewart hit a one-out, ninth-inning home run as the TinCaps saw a three-run lead get away and lost 4-3 to the Dayton Dragons on a Thursday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio.
Despite the loss, Fort Wayne (67-62, 35-28 second half) remained a half-game ahead of West Michigan in the race for the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff spot with three games left after the Whitecaps lost to Great Lakes 5-4. Dayton sits two games back of Fort Wayne.
Albert Fabian hit a home run and Kervin Pichardo reached base three times and scored a run for the TinCaps.
Fabian’s third home run with Fort Wayne and 15th of the season started a three-run third inning in which Nerwilian Cedeño also had a run-scoring double for his sixth RBI of the series. Pichardo, who had also doubled, scored on Cedeño’s two-bagger and went 2 for 2 with a walk.
The Dragons got a run in the third, fifth and sixth to knot the score, bringing in the third tally after reliever Adam Smith had come on replace starter Miguel Cienfuegos, who was charged with all three runs on four hits while walking a season-high six.
Right-hander Will Geerdes (1-4) took over for Smith in the ninth and got the first out, but then served up Stewart’s home run on a full count.
Golf
Roundup
Shane Lowry needs a good week at the Irish Open to justify getting picked for the Ryder Cup and Adrian Meronk wants one to show it was wrong to leave him off the team. Both have gotten off to a good start. Lowry made seven birdies and shot 4-under 68 to lie three shots off of leader Shubhankar Sharma after the first round. Meronk shot 69 in a solid start to his title defense. ... Ruixin Liu posted a 65 for her lowest round of the year to lead after one round of the LPGA’s Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati.
SOCCER
Police vs. Fire match Sunday
The police and fire departments for the city of Fort Wayne will join forces on Sunday for the 1st FWPD vs FWFD Charity Soccer Match, set for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff on Field 2 at the Hefner Soccer Complex, 1807 East California Road. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. with a free youth soccer clinic for children in grades K-8 set to start at 10 a.m. Admission is free for the clinic and charity match, with donations supporting the family of Officer Donald Kidd, a former Fort Wayne police officer who died in September 2022.
PFW women tie
Both Reitano sisters scored in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 2-2 tie with Eastern Michigan at the Hefner Soccer Complex. The Mastodons (3-2-2) went up in the 20th minute when Morgan Reitano scored her third goal of the season. The goal was assisted by Bella Reitano and Lizzie Haub. Bella Reitano put the Mastodons up 2-1in the 59th minute. EMU tied it in the 72nd minute.
CORRECTION
Backward spreads
Because of a reporter’s error, the betting spreads in an article on Page 4B on Thursday were incorrect. The spreads should have been reversed, with (+) numbers as (-) and vice versa.