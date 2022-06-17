The TinCaps scored four runs in the first inning, got three hits from Matthew Acosta and 13 in all and beat the Lansing Lugnuts 9-4 at Jackson Field on Thursday to claim sole possession of fifth place in the Midwest League East Division.
The first five Fort Wayne hitters singled and Acosta and Jack Stronach had RBI hits in the first to push the TinCaps to a 4-0 lead before the Lugnuts batted.
Acosta added another RBI single in a three-run sixth. Third baseman Lucas Dunn also had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Dunn has five hits and four RBI in the last two games after a 1-for-26 stretch.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Jackson Wolf tied a team season high with seven innings of work and gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk. Reliever Ethan Routzahn pitched a scoreless ninth in his High-A debut, working around a walk and a single.
baseball
Rays, A’s under gun on stadiums
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics need to reach new ballpark deals soon and left open the possibility of considering relocation if agreements are not struck. Tampa Bay’s lease at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, where the team has played since its inaugural season in 1998, expires after the 2027 season. The Rays said in January that MLB had rejected the team’s plan to split its season between Florida and Montreal. The Athletics have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. The A’s have proposed a new ballpark at Howard Terminal and are working with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to gain the necessary approvals.
basketball
Purdue, IU release conference slates
Indiana basketball will play home-and-home series against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue and Rutgers next season, the Big Ten announced. IU will face Nebraska, Ohio State and Wisconsin at home only and Maryland, Minnesota and Penn State only on the road. Purdue will take on Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State and Indiana at home and on the road. The Boilers will face Illinois, Iowa and Rutgers only at Mackey Arena and Michigan, Northwestern and Wisconsin solely on the road.
Colleges
1st acquittal from bribery probe
A father was acquitted Thursday of charges that he paid off a Georgetown University tennis coach to get his daughter into the school in the final trial linked to the explosive college admissions bribery scandal. Amin Khoury’s case is the 57th stemming from the Operation Varsity Blues investigation – which rocked the world of higher education and collegiate sports – to come to a conclusion, and the only one to end in an acquittal at trial.
golf
Kupcho leads LPGA event
In Belmont, Michigan, Jennifer Kupcho shot a 9-under 63 at windy Blythefield Country Club to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Meijer Classic. Gerina Mendoza was second at 64. Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, was another stroke back at 65 with Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom. Andrea Lee shot 66.
hockey
Flyers hire coach
The Philadelphia Flyers have hired John Tortorella as their new coach. Tortorella, who turns 64 next week, coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. He was fired in May 2021 after six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.