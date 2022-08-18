MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Kurt Busch said Thursday he’ll miss the final two races of NASCAR’s regular season, bringing it to six races the 2004 champion has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms.
Busch wrote on Twitter he’ll miss Sunday’s race on the road course at Watkins Glen International and then the Aug. 27 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch crashed July 23 during qualifying at Pocono and has not driven the No. 45 Toyota since.
“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.”
Baseball
LLWS player improving
The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara who suffered a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex Monday, said he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
Football
Irish notes
Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, projected to start at guard this season after starting the last three years at center, has a foot sprain and will not practice for the next 10 days, Irish coach Marcus Freeman said. Patterson is questionable for the season-opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. …Five-star defensive end Keon Keeley, formerly the highest-ranked recruit in Notre Dame’s 2023 class, decommitted from the Irish. As a result, Notre Dame’s class dropped from No. 2 nationally to No. 3.
FIU player dies
FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, died Wednesday night. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play. Knox, who studied business, was 22.
Hockey
Ex-Komets player signs with Wings
Joe Masonius, who played for the Komets last season, has signed with the division-rival Kalamazoo Wings. Masonius, 25, played 18 games – including two in the playoffs – and had two assists and 69 penalty minutes with Fort Wayne on assignment from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets. “My first time in Kalamazoo, I remember being really excited to witness this environment and hockey culture,” Masonius said in a news release. “I can tell it’s a great hometown community and that’s the type of people, and environment, I want to win for.”
Flames sign ex-Avs center
Center Nazem Kadri, who helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2001, signed with the Calgary Flames for $49 million, seven-year contract.
Horse racing
Trainer charged
A prominent New York-based horse trainer, whose Early Voting won this year’s Preakness Stakes, is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said.