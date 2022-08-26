Agustin Ruiz continued his recent hot streak, going 1 for 1 and walking twice, but the TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons 9-4 on Thursday in the opener of a doubleheader at Dow Diamond necessitated by a rainout Wednesday.
The nightcap of the twin bill concluded after The Journal Gazette went to print. Right-hander Ryan Bergert was set to start Game 2 for the TinCaps. Both games were scheduled for seven innings.
The defeat in the opener was the sixth in a row for Fort Wayne (45-70, 18-31 second half), tying their season-long streak. They have dropped 12 of the last 13.
The Loons jumped in front with a four-run second off Fort Wayne starter Efraín Contreras (0-4), who gave up five runs on four hits and four walks in three innings while striking out seven. The TinCaps scored two runs on wild pitches in the fourth.
Auto racing
Busch still out
Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR’s playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six weeks, meaning two spots in the 16-driver field are open Saturday night in the finale at Daytona International Speedway.
Basketball
No. 2 pick out to miss 1st season
Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season. The 7-foot former Gonzaga star suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot while playing in a pro-am game last weekend.
Lakers make trade for Beverley
Patrick Beverley is returning to Los Angeles, this time joining LeBron James and the Lakers. A fan favorite when he played for the Clippers, Beverley was acquired from the Utah Jazz in exchange for guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson.
Football
Irish add recruit
Three-star defensive end Armel Mukam is the 23rd commitment to Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class that ranks No. 3 nationally. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder had previously committed to Stanford.
Golf
Tie atop European Masters
In Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Thriston Lawrence and Alejandro Cañizares shot 8-under rounds of 62 to share the lead after the first round of the European Masters.
Hockey
US wins opener
In Herning, Denmark, the United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women’s hockey world championship. Defending champion Canada beat Finland 4-1.
Soccer
US Cup squad coming soon
The U.S. Soccer Federation will have coach Gregg Berhalter announce its World Cup roster Nov. 9 during an event in New York. The U.S. is returning to the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament.
CORRECTION
Wrong winners
Because of a source error, the name of the winning team at the University of Saint Francis Busse/Fabini Cougar Classic golf outing was incorrect in an item on Page 2B on Thursday. The New York Life team won.