Two days after his Mad Ants were eliminated from the G League postseason, Gabe York has signed a two-way contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.
York was also called up to the Pacers last spring.
This season, York became the Mad Ants’ all-time leader in made 3-pointers (316); set the franchise mark for 3s in a season (161); tied his franchise record for most 3s in a game (nine); and became the first Fort Wayne player to be named G League Player of the Week three times in a season.
He averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.9 steals during the Showcase Cup and regular seasons for the Mad Ants, who clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2018 but lost to the Capital City Go-Go in Tuesday’s road playoff game – in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.
Trevelin Queen, who was on a two-way NBA contract, was released by the Pacers on Wednesday and that opened a spot for York.
Basketball
Celtics top Bucks
In Milwaukee, Jayson Tatum scored 40 points, Jaylen Brown added 30 and the Boston Celtics steamrolled the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks 140-99.
Troubled Alabama star going to NBA
Alabama All-American forward Brandon Miller is heading to the NBA after displaying versatile talent and athleticism in a lone season of college ball that was blemished by revelations he was present at a fatal shooting in January near campus. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound freshman is projected as a top 5 draft pick after averaging 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while making 38% from 3-point range.
colleges
Irish land lineman
Notre Dame football added a ninth commitment to its 2024 recruiting class when three-star Roswell, Georgia, offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp chose the Irish. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound Knapp is the 528th-ranked player in the country, per 247 Sports.
Cougars set to show off suites
Saint Francis is holding a public blessing, ribbon-cutting and open house April 15 for the new south end zone suites at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and will run in conjunction with the Cougars’ spring intrasquad football game and their men’s soccer exhibition game against Hillsdale College. The football game kicks off at noon and fans are invited to visit the suites during breaks. The soccer game starts at 4 p.m.
Hockey
Presidents’ Trophy to Bruins
In Boston, David Pastrnak scored his 53rd goal of the season 41 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins wrapped up the Presidents’ Trophy with their franchise-record 58th victory, 2-1 over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
VOLLEYBALL
PFW tops Quincy
The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team picked up a MIVA win at the Gates Center, defeating Quincy 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21). On the final point of the match, Sergio Carrillo recorded the 3,000th assist of his career. He is one of three active players in the NCAA to reach the milestone. Jon Diedrich finished with 16 kills and 10 digs for his first double-double of the season. Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 15-10 and 6-5 MIVA.