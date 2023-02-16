Snider junior Jordyn Poole and Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter have been named to the girls' All-Star "Futures Game."
The Futures Game is a new addition to the Indiana All-Star basketball schedule, and the inaugural North vs. South event will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at noon on June 10. The boys Futures game will follow at 2 p.m., and the Indiana vs. Kentucky Senior All-Stars later in the day.
Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot will be an assistant to Penn coach Kristi Ulrich for the Indiana Girls All-Star team, the IBCA also announced Thursday.
SOC--CANADA-US
ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. women's national team opens the SheBelieves Cup with a match against Canada, whose players are embroiled in a labor dispute with their federation. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.
TRACK
Addy Wiley will represent Huntington University this weekend at the USATF Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. The freshman will compete in the 1500 meters having qualified by winning the mile in 4:32.15 at the Camel City Invitational two weeks ago. As the only collegiate athlete in the event, Wiley will run against 11 professional athletes as the ninth seed. Her qualifying time is eight seconds behind top-seeded Nikki Hiltz.