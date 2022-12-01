AL KHOR, Qatar – Back-to-back early exits at the World Cup have Germany coach Hansi Flick wanting to go back to basics.
The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia.
Something has to change, Flick said after a 4-2 victory over Costa Rica on Thursday that wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the round of 16.
“I believe for the future of German football we need to do things differently in training,” said Flick, who took over as coach after last year’s European Championship. “We need the basics. For the future, for the next 10 years, it is very important to focus on the new generation of players.”
It was only eight years ago that Germany won its fourth World Cup title, beating an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi in his prime in the final at the Maracana Stadium. With that victory, Germany became the only European team to win a World Cup in either North or South America.
In Qatar, it was an opening loss to Japan that set the stage for the disappointing finish this time. Germany was beaten 2-1 in that match last week and followed it with a 1-1 draw against Spain.
That gave the Germans a chance in its last match at Al Bayt Stadium, and for a few minutes during the simultaneous final group matches on Thursday, it was enough. At halftime, for example, Germany was beating Costa Rica and Japan was losing to Spain – results that would have put the Germans into the round of 16.
It was Japan’s 2-1 victory over the Spaniards that essentially cost the Germans a chance to play at least one more match in Qatar.
CROATIA, 0 BELGIUM 0: At Al Rayyan, Qatar, the point left 2018 runner-up Croatia in second place behind Group F winner Morocco. The Croats have reached at least the semifinals on each of the two times they have advanced to the knockout stage.
Belgium was eliminated after scoring only one goal in three games and failed to live up to its status as the second-ranked team and one of the tournament favorites.
MOROCCO 2, CANADA 1: At Doha, Qatar, the Moroccans’ advanced to the last 16 for only the second time – the only other trip past the group stage came in 1986.
Hakim Ziyech scored for Morocco in the fourth minute after a bad error from Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan left the winger to chip the ball into an empty goal. Youssef En-Nesyri added a second goal.
Canada goes home after losing all three games.
JAPAN 2, SPAIN 1: At Doha, Qatar, both teams advanced to the round of 16 after the Japanese rallied with two goals early in the second half. Spain avoided elimination when Costa Rica lost to Germany
Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn’t gone out of bounds before the goal. Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at Khalifa International Stadium.
But Japan rallied after halftime.