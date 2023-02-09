SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Morning frost gave way to gusting wind Thursday in the WM Phoenix Open, leading to tricky scoring conditions at TPC Scottsdale.
“I actually felt the best swing I made of the day was the par-3 seventh, and hit it 20 yards over the green,” top-ranked Rory McIlroy said after an opening 2-over 73 that left him seven strokes behind.
The frost delayed the start for 1 hour, 50 minutes, with the wind picking up from the northeast and gusting to 25 mph. The temperature climbed from the low 40s in the morning to the high 60s in the afternoon as golf’s biggest party kicked off Super Bowl week in the Valley of the Sun.
“Tricky day,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully, the wind keeps up this afternoon for the guys out there, and we’ll get back at it tomorrow.”
Canadian friends Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin shared the lead at 5-under 66 when play was suspended because of darkness with the entire afternoon wave unable to finish.
Xander Schauffele opened with a 67. Jason Day and Jim Herman also were 4 under, with Day finishing 10 holes and Herman 13.
Taylor played the back nine in 6-under 30 after making the turn at 1 over. The two-time PGA Tour winner lives in the area and often practices at TPC Scottsdale.
“I don’t see a whole lot of northeast wind here,” Taylor said. “It’s definitely the tougher of the winds, especially coming down the stretch. All those holes are playing a lot longer than typical. I’ve seen a lot of wind conditions, but this was one of the toughest stretches I’ve played out here.”
Hadwin also lives in the area.
“You had to be a lot more patient than you normally do around this place,” Hadwin said. “You couldn’t really chase birdies like we typically do out here.”
Local favorite Jon Rahm eagled the par-5 13th to get to 3 under as play was suspended.
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler was 1 under through 11 holes.
Jordan Spieth shot 71, making four birdies and four bogeys. Justin Thomas was 1 over after 12 holes.
DP WORLD: In Singapore, Tom McKibbin was a surprise first-round leader of the Singapore Classic after shooting 8-under 64.
McKibbin led by a stroke from four players – Matthieu Pavon of France, Sami Valimaki of Finland and Swedish pair Joakim Lagergren and Simon Forsstrom.
CHAMPIONS: In Rabat, Morocco, Stephen Ames closed with 6-under 67 to hold the solo first-round lead at the Trophy Hassan II. Four players sit within three strokes of the lead.
Ames played the first 18 holes at 6-under, carding eight birdies, the most by anyone in the field. It marks the sixth time in his Champions career that he has held at least a share of the lead after Round 1.
Jeff Sluman, Paul Broadhurst, Paul Lawrie, and Brett Quigley all shot 70s.