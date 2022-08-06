The TinCaps earned a split of their doubleheader against the South Bend Cubs with a victory in a pitcher's duel in the nightcap of the twin bill.
Fort Wayne left-hander Jackson Wolf turned in one of the better starts by a TinCap this season, working six shutout innings, giving up only two hits and striking out four and leading his team to a 1-0 triumph in front of an announced crowd of 8,016 at Parkview Field, the team's eighth sellout of the season. The game last seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball doubleheader rules.
The victory pulled Fort Wayne (43-58, 16-19) within one win of a series split with the Cubs, which would extend the team's series unbeaten streak to a season-best five.
The TinCaps notched the game's only run in the third inning. With one out, leadoff hitter Jarryd Dale walked. After Albert Fabian lined out hard to right, Dale stole his 23rd base, putting him in scoring position with two away for newcomer Carlos Luis. On a 2-2 count, Luis got a fastball in on his hands and muscled it the other way to shallow left, where it fell in front of Owen Caissie for a hit. Running on contact, Dale scored easily to put the TinCaps up 1-0.
Dale extended his on-base streak to 12 games with the walk. The RBI was Luis's first with the TinCaps and 71st of the season. He was called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday.
Wolf made the lead stand up through six innings. He leaned on his slider and curveball to keep the Cubs off balance. He unleashed a beautiful 73 mph curveball that buckled the knees of South Bend super-prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong for a strikeout with two on in the third, the only real jam he faced all night. He helped his own cause by picking a pair of runners off first, using a move that is a borderline balk just about every time (and has been called as such at times this year).
Wolf (6-6) has won three straight starts and has given up only one run in 16 innings in those outings.
The southpaw gave way to right-hander Seth Mayberry in the seventh inning and Mayberry worked around a two-out single to earn his second save. He has put together 10 scoreless appearances in his last 11.
Crow-Armstrong, who had eight hits in the first four games of the series, went 0 for 3 with a strikeout.
Fort Wayne first baseman Cole Cummings went 1 for 1 with two walks. He reached base five times in the doubleheader.
Slugger Joshua Mears, who had two hits and a walk in the opener, added a single in the seventh inning today, and also flew out to the wall in right. He has a hit in nine of his last 10 games.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field and the last of the 18 matchups between them this season. First pitch will be at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps have not yet announced their starting pitcher after going with a bullpen game in the series-opener Tuesday. The Cubs will turn to 22-year-old right-hander Daniel Palencia (1-2, 4.40 ERA), who struck out nine and walked eight in two starts covering 5 2/3 innings against the TinCaps in April.