Noel Vela turned in his best start of the season, Corey Rosier homered and the TinCaps crushed the Dayton Dragons 8-0 on Sunday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton.
Fort Wayne took two of three in the series, making it the first time since April it has won back-to-back series.
Vela pitched a career-high seven innings and held the Dragons to just three hits and no runs while matching his season-best with 10 strikeouts and walking just one. He retired 12 of the first 13 hitters he faced and earned his second win in three starts to improve to 6-6.
The TinCaps (38-52, 11-13 second half) took the lead in the first inning when Rosier got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Rosier added a two-run home run in the ninth, scoring his league-leading 66th run. It was his sixth homer of the season.
Dunn went 3 for 4 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI, a day after homering for the first time since June 15.
Fort Wayne opens a six-game road series against Peoria on Tuesday.
Auto racing
Verstappen wins French Grand Prix
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix in Le Castellet on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, dropping the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
Force again takes Top Fuel win
In Sonoma, California, Brittany Force raced to her fourth Top Fuel victory of the season and 15th overall in a record-setting Sunday in the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Bob Tasca III won in Funny Car, Erica Enders in Pro Stock, and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.
Baseball
Rose to appear in Philly for reunion
Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in 1989. Rose, 81, baseball’s career hits leader, will be part of Phillies alumni weekend and will be introduced on the field alongside many former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team Aug. 7.
Basketball
Mackey team advances in TBT
Men of Mackey, a team made up in large part of Purdue basketball alumni, won a round of 64 game in The Basketball Tournament, beating Mid American Unity 76-58 in Dayton. Former Boilermaker Kelsey Barlow led Mackey with 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Robbie Hummel had eight points and four rebounds. Warsaw graduate Kyle Mangas had 13 points for the victors, who play Tuesday vs. Dayton Regional No. 1 seed TMT, led by Jimmer Fredette.
Dallas gives Fever 12th loss in a row
Arike Ogunbowale scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half and the Dallas Wings handed the Indiana Fever a club-record 12th straight loss, 96-86 on Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (5-25) with a season-high 34 points.
WNBA milestone
Tina Charles scored 27 points, becoming the fourth player in WNBA history to top 7,000 in a career, in the Seattle Storm’s win Sunday.
Football
Texans rookie WR has leukemia
Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia. In a statement posted on the Texans’ Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form,” and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.” Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama.
Correction
Because of a reporter’s error, a story on Page 5B Sunday written by Blake Sebring misspelled the name of taekwondo athlete Kieran Stockman.