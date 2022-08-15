The TinCaps' series against the Midwest League East Division-leading Lake County Captains last week was an illustration of the value of manager Brian Esposito.
With Esposito away on vacation and Padres assistant director of player development Mike Daly the acting manager, Fort Wayne, unbeaten in its previous five series, was swept in a six-game set. The six-game losing streak is the team's longest of the season.
Esposito lamented his time away from the team as he prepared to retake control ahead of the TinCaps' six-game series at Parkview Field against Dayton, which starts tonight.
"Part of me felt like I left these guys stranded while I was out on vacation," Esposito said. "You talk about building everyday players that want to show up and get better every day and move the needle forward every day and then here goes their skipper on a six-day vacation. A little contradictory evidence on my part."
The sweep at the hands of the Captains almost certainly ended any slim hopes Fort Wayne (44-64, 17-25 second half) had of reaching the postseason. The TinCaps, who have not made the playoffs since 2017, are now 10 games behind first-place Lake County with 24 games to play.
Still, there are plenty of reasons to follow the team over the final month of the season, even with the postseason likely out of reach. Here are three.
New arms
The TinCaps' pitching staff underwent significant changes last week, with starter Noel Vela and ace reliever Edwuin Bencomo headed to Double-A San Antonio and right-hander Sam Keating released.
In their places, the Padres sent a pair of Low-A Lake Elsinore's best in right-hander Garrett Hawkins, the No. 12 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs, and southpaw Bodi Rascon. Both were roughed up in their first appearances as TinCaps on Sunday, but were solid at the lower level and could start in Fort Wayne next season. Hawkins pitched seven perfect innings in a July start for Lake Elsinore and touches 96 mph with his fastball.
The home run chase
The TinCaps' all-time record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Current Fort Wayne slugger Joshua Mears has 14 this season, despite spending more than two months in the middle of the season away from the team.
Seven homers in 24 games is a daunting but attainable task and Mears has been red-hot since returning to Fort Wayne on July 26, hitting .317 with six home runs and a .667 slugging percentage in 17 games. Only one of his home runs this season has come at Parkview Field.
The Journeyman
Also last week, the Padres sent to Fort Wayne outfielder Wyatt Ulrich, who has had an incredible baseball journey. He graduated from high school in 2014, spent two years playing goalie in a junior hockey league in Minnesota and then returned to baseball at Division III Saint John's in Minnesota, where he hit .500 in 29 games as a 20-year-old freshman in 2017. He played four years at Saint John's, then spent a graduate season at Division I Richmond, where he batted .344 and got on base at a .426 clip.
The rest of 2021 and early 2022 were spent playing independent baseball in Sioux Falls (he hit .353 there this season) before the Padres signed him to a minor-league deal in July and sent him to Double-A at age 26. Now, he's the TinCaps' oldest player by 353 days. He went 0 for 9 with a walk in his first four games with Fort Wayne.