Brandon Valenzuela hit a home run, Robert Gasser tossed five shutout innings and the TinCaps opened their series against the Lansing Lugnuts with a 3-1 win Tuesday at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan. The victory pushed the TinCaps into sole possession of fifth place in the six-team Midwest League East Division. The Lugnuts slipped to last.
Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III started the game with back-to-back doubles to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. It was Hassell’s third extra-base hit in two games since returning from the COVID list. Jarryd Dale drove in Hassell with a single.
Gasser struck out four, walked two and gave up four hits to earn his first win since April 20. He has surrendered one run in 12 innings over his last two starts.
Valenzuela provided an insurance run in the ninth with his fifth home run.
Before the game, the Padres promoted right-hander Brandon Komar, last week’s Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, to Double-A San Antonio.
BASKETBALL
Russia extends Griner’s detention
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported. Griner, 31, has been held in Russia since February when she was detained at a Moscow airport after authorities there claimed she was carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
COLLEGES
3 players commit to Boilermakers
Purdue added three commitments to its 2023 football recruiting class: defensive lineman Micah Carter out of Louisville, Kentucky, running back Terrell Washington Jr. from Wylie, Texas, and safety Dillon Thieneman from Westfield. The Boilermakers have secured five commitments the last two days and have eight in the2023 class.
Indiana’s Galloway gets groin surgery
Indiana guard Trey Galloway underwent groin surgery and is expected to have a recovery time of 10-12 weeks, according to multiple reports.
Homestead grad wins honor
Indiana outfielder Carter Mathison, a Homestead graduate and the 2021 Indiana Mr. Baseball, was named a second-team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Mathison set an Indiana freshman record for home runs with 19.
GOLF
PFW’s Lilly wins Northern Open
Purdue Fort Wayne golfer Kasey Lilly won the Indiana PGA’s Northern Open, posting a 5-under 65 at Pine Valley Country Club. Fort Wayne’s Franklin Crist was second at 4 under. Tying for third at 3 under were Greenwood’s Noah Gillard, Pebble Brook’s Eric Steger and Zionsville’s Vince Drahman.
HOCKEY
Golden Knights hire coach
Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins.
TENNIS
US Open to allow Russians to play
The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes.
Williams to play at Wimbledon
Serena Williams is going to play at Wimbledon, after all. The All England Club announced on Tuesday that Williams was awarded a wild-card entry for singles, marking her return to Grand Slam action after a year away.