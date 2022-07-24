Brandon Valenzuela drove in three runs, Ryan Bergert notched his second straight win and the TinCaps snapped a three-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday night.
The TinCaps (37-52, 10-13 second half) jumped in front in the second inning with a two-run home run from Lucas Dunn, his seventh of the season and fourth with the TinCaps. All four of his homers with Fort Wayne have come on the road and Saturday’s blast was his first since June 15.
In the fourth, TinCaps left-fielder Corey Rosier singled, stole second and third and scored his league-leading 65th run on a throwing error on the pilfer of third to make it 3-0.
Valenzuela added a two-run single in the fifth and tacked on another RBI single in the ninth to send the TinCaps to a four-run lead. Robert Hassell III, the Midwest League’s second-leading hitter at .314, singled home a run and walked.
The Dragons brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Seth Mayberry retired the side, extending his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 121/3.
Bergert (2-6) pitched 51/3 innings, gave up two runs and struck out seven.
Baseball
Dwight Smith, ex-Cub, dies at 58
Dwight Smith, a runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year in 1989 for the Chicago Cubs who played on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995, died Friday, the Braves announced. He was 58. The Braves said the former outfielder and pinch-hitting specialist died of congestive heart and lung failure. Smith played in the big leagues for eight years, starting with the Cubs, splitting a season between the Angels and Baltimore Orioles before joining the Braves for his last two seasons.
Injuries
New York Yankees reliever Michael King was ruled out for the season with a fractured right elbow. … The Boston Red Sox put All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of right hamstring inflammation.
Football
Packers place Bakhtiari on PUP
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been placed by the team on the physically unable to perform list.
Horse racing
Cyberknife takes Haskell Stakes
Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife made a bold move along the rail to pass previously unbeaten Jack Christopher to win the $1 million Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Tennis
American scores upset of top seed
American player Bernarda Pera, ranked 81st, stunned top-seeded and second-ranked Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-4 to win the Hamburg European Open on Saturday for her second title in seven days