Jackson Wolf struck out 10 and gave up just one run in six innings, but the TinCaps dropped their fourth straight game to the Lake County Captains on Friday night, falling 3-1 at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Fort Wayne (44-62, 17-23 second half) has dropped four in a row for the first time since a five-game losing streak from May 6-11.
The game was tied into the eighth inning, when TinCaps right-hander Nick Thwaits surrendered back-to-back singles to open the frame and an error on center-fielder Wyatt Ulrich brought in the go-ahead run. An Alexfri Planez double made it 3-1.
Fort Wayne went in front in the first inning on an Albert Fabian single, which scored Lucas Dunn. Johnathan Rodriguez tied the game in the sixth with his 19th home run of the season, the only run Wolf surrendered.
The Fort Wayne left-hander struck out double-digit hitters for the second time this season and has an 0.81 ERA over his last four starts, in which he has struck out 26 and walked six in 22 innings. Wolf is fourth in the Midwest League with 120 strikeouts.