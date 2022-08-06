After the TinCaps dropped a game against the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field on Thursday night, Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito wished his team had given the sellout crowd something about which to get excited.
The TinCaps made up for that oversight and then some Friday, roaring back from a four-run deficit and beating the Midwest League West Division-leading Cubs 6-5 on a walk-off two-run triple from shortstop Jarryd Dale in the ninth inning. The hit and the subsequent mad dash for the winning run from Agustin Ruiz sent the announced crowd of 6,313 into a frenzy and culminated with a Gatorade bath for Dale near second base.
“It was a really good crowd again, it was outstanding to see,” Esposito said. “These fans deserve an opportunity to see us play good baseball. They do a really good job, they show up, they root and cheer for us. We want to make sure we do some things at home for them to cheer about and tonight was a perfect send-off.”
The TinCaps (42-57, 15-18 second half) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing 5-4, but singles from Carlos Luis – making his High-A debut after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday – and Ruiz put the winning run on first.
Dale took one ball and then laced a fly ball into the right-field corner, where it landed just out of the reach of a desperate dive from Cubs outfielder Jonathan Sierra.
“First pitch, I saw it in the dirt and when you take pitches like that you know you’re feeling really comfortable at the plate,” said Dale, who has a 10-game on-base streak. “I trusted myself, I trusted my eyes and that 1-0 fastball, middle-away, saw it right out of the hand and went swinging for it.”
The rest was all Ruiz, who barreled around third with Esposito waving his arm wildly from the third-base coach’s box, urging him on. The Cubs executed a decent relay to the plate, but the throw home was ever so slightly up the first-base line, giving Ruiz a chance to slide to the outside of the plate and get his hand in just ahead of the tag, setting off the celebration.
Esposito made the decision to send his less-than-fleet-of-foot No. 9 hitter to the plate when he saw the throw from right field had not yet reached second baseman Fabian Pertuz by the time Ruiz was approaching third.
“That’s my rule of thumb and Ruiz did the rest by just chugging it along,” the first-year TinCaps skipper said, smiling.
The TinCaps trailed 4-0 into the seventh inning, and the comeback got started when, after walks to Lucas Dunn and Luis, Olivier Basabe ripped a hard ground ball down the first base line and into the right-field corner for a two-run triple. Ruiz then brought Basabe home with a ground ball to make it 4-3.
Fort Wayne left fielder Albert Fabian, called up Wednesday from Low-A, hit his first home run as a TinCap in the eighth inning.
Note: The matchup was the first of three Copa De Diversión (“Fun Cup”) games at Parkview Field this weekend, in which the TinCaps and Cubs become the Manzanas Luchadores (“Fighting Apples”) and Cabritos Maldichos (“Cursed Goats”), complete with redesigned logos, to celebrate the Hispanic and Latino communities. The festivities Friday included TinCaps running on to the field holding the flags of their home countries on the way out to the field, Spanish vocabulary lessons for baseball terms on the scoreboard between innings and specialty uniforms, which for the TinCaps were bright green on the front, red on the back and featured white sleeves.