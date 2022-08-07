The TinCaps started the second half of the season very poorly, immediately digging themselves a hole in the Midwest League standings with nine losses in their first 11 games.
Since then, however, they've done exactly what they set out to do when the half began: put the difficult first half behind them and focus on piling up series victories and making a run at the postseason. Following Sunday's rain-shortened win against the South Bend Cubs – a 7-5 final at Parkview Field – the TinCaps are 15-10 in their last 25 games. They split a six-game series against the West Division-leading Cubs, one of the hottest teams in the league coming into the set, and are now unbeaten in five straight series, their longest such streak of the season. This last month of solid baseball seemed a long way away when Fort Wayne was dropping 23 of 29 games back in late April and early May.
"I'm liking how we're playing right now," said outfielder Matthew Acosta, who reached base three times in the win Sunday. "We're always in it, it feels like, even when we're out, or so it looks. With the trade deadline and us losing a couple of guys, it's a next-man-up opportunity and we have some new players. Everyone's hungry, man. We know we're not out of it, but we have a ways to go in the playoff hunt and that's something we're striding for and hopefully we can get back there."
The TinCaps (44-58, 17-19 second half) finished Sunday eight games behind East Division-leading West Michigan in the race for the division's second-half playoff spot. Lake County, Fort Wayne's next opponent, also stands between it and the top of the division standings. With 30 games remaining, the TinCaps aren't entirely out of the hunt yet, but they probably need to go from playing solid baseball to playing dominant baseball starting now. They've put themselves in position to make a run over the last month, however.
"They're finding ways to be scrappy," manager Brian Esposito said. "Our offense is starting to pick some things up a little bit, we're getting multiple contributors throughout the lineup, the plate discipline remains solid, we're walking a ton, we're getting on base and creating a ton of traffic.
"Our pitching's been pretty good too, we've been getting some pretty good starts out of our guys. ... We're finding our ways; these new guys are coming in and they're assimilating themselves in the clubhouse, the culture and on the field, so it's going to be a fun stretch down the road here."
One of those "pretty good starts" came Sunday from right-hander Jose Espada, who usually pitches out of the bullpen but made his second spot start of the week following the trade of ace Robert Gasser before the series began. His first start was so-so, but he was dominant in his second appearance against the Cubs, throwing five innings, giving up only one run – the runner who ended up scoring reached base on a dropped third strike – and struck out nine without a walk. He whiffed 15 and walked none in two starts this week and gave the TinCaps some much-needed innings with Gasser gone and no replacement starter coming from another level.
His performance was particularly necessary today because the Fort Wayne bats spent the first three getting buzzsawed by South Bend starter Daniel Palencia, who struck out seven in three innings and retired all nine hitters he faced while touching 102 mph with his fastball. Espada never blinked and matched zeroes until the TinCaps broke through against the Cub bullpen in the fourth.
This reporter asked Esposito after the game whether there is any chance Espada would remain in the rotation going forward after his performance this week and the manager was non-committal.
"I'll be interested to see what tomorrow brings as far as how we realign the rotation," the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said. "Any time you're this deep into the season, there's always room for promotion, there's always room for things to happen. Espada's definitely someone who's earned the right to stay in the rotation if there's a need or a hole. ... We'll see how it all rolls out here in the next 48 hours."
Sunday's game saw the TinCaps jump out to a 7-3 lead with a five-run sixth inning and they were desperately trying to hold on – the Cubs had cut the deficit to two and had runners on first and third with one out in the eighth – when a heavy downpour halted the game. Though the rain quickly stopped, it lasted long enough that the field was drenched: there was standing water on the dirt in foul territory and some in the grass near the right-field corner, a rarity at Parkview Field, which has a reputation for draining excellently. After more than an hour delay, in which the grounds crew worked feverishly to ready the field and the umpires had multiple conversations with Esposito, South Bend manager Lance Rymel and Tincaps president Mike Nutter, the game was called off.
Esposito said he would have liked to have played to see if the TinCaps could finish the victory, though he recognized that would have cut into his team's chances to win. He was also concerned about the water in right field.
"That's an always an interesting thing for inquiring minds," Esposito said of the conversations around whether to finish the game. "My biggest concern always is and always will be just having our players on the field and in a safe environment. The last thing you want to do is put any of your players at risk."
For Fort Wayne, a win is a win at this point in the season and the TinCaps will happily take it. This week, the TinCaps weathered a difficult series of trades Monday and Tuesday that sent four key players out of town. At the time, Esposito said of the fallout from the deals, "You get a few days of grace and filling in the gaps, but then it's business as usual" and the TinCaps followed that formula, dropping a couple of tight games Tuesday and Thursday and then winning three of the last four to split the series.
Now, It's a new Fort Wayne team that is preparing to make a stretch run at the postseason.