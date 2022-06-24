The TinCaps needed a wild comeback – literally – to avoid a shutout loss against the Great Lakes Loons in the first game of the season’s second half.
Fort Wayne scored three straight runs on three wild pitches in the eighth inning and then tacked on two more in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.
But the momentum ran out there: The Loons scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning to retake the lead, and they held on for a 10-6 victory.
“It’s never fun to lose, especially after how that atmosphere was in the eighth and the ninth,” TinCaps left fielder Corey Rosier said. “Their pitching staff, they kind of gave us some free passes, and we took advantage of it.”
The Loons had taken a 5-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Jonny DeLuca crushed a two-run homer, his 17th of the season, to the left-field concourse.
At that point, a five-run lead felt like a huge hill to climb for the TinCaps, who had not had a hit since the third inning. But Loons pitcher Antonio Knowles kicked off the bottom of the eighth by walking Rosier. He struck out Robert Hassell III – who at that point had both of Fort Wayne’s hits – but then walked both Lucas Dunn and Brandon Valenzuela to load the bases.
Jeff Belge was quickly brought into the game, and that’s when things got wild: On three separate wild pitches, Rosier, Dunn and Valenzuela each raced home to score. Agustin Ruiz would fly out to end the inning, but the TinCaps had cut the lead to 5-3.
The Fort Wayne crowd was fired up again in the top of the ninth when the TinCaps turned their third double play of the night. Alex De Jesus flew out to Ruiz deep in right field, and Ruiz threw to first base to pick off Sauryn Acosta. It was the second time in Friday’s game that Ruiz started a double play from right field, as he also caught a liner by Diego Cartaya and then threw to second to pick off Jorbit Vivas.
“I honestly believe that good defense breeds good offense. You get a double play like that, and everyone is still fired up, running off the field,” Rosier said. “It definitely helps create momentum on the offensive side.”
The Loons again walked the leadoff hitter in the bottom of the ninth (this time, Angel Solarte). After Kelvin Melean struck out, Rosier singled to put runners on the corners. Hassell poked a single through the left side of to score both Solarte and Rosier and tie the game. A Lucas Dunn single again put runners on the corners, but Jarryd Dale and Matthew Acosta each stuck out to send the game to extras.
The Loons strung together five singles in the top of the inning, had a runner reach after being hit by a pitch and also had a run of their own score on a wild pitch – the sixth of the night by a TinCaps pitcher. The first two outs of the inning, however, came on another double play, making Friday the second night in a row that the TinCaps turned four double plays.
Since the Midwest League standings reset at the midway point of the season, the TinCaps are now 0-1 in the second half after going 27-39 over the first 62 games of the season. The TinCaps can reach the postseason if they finish atop the East Division second-half standings or if they finish second behind the Loons, who were the first-half champions.