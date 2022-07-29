Joshua Mears had his first two-hit game with the TinCaps since May 7, but Fort Wayne fell to the Peoria Chiefs 4-2 on Friday at Dozer Park, losing for just the second time in six games.
The TinCaps (40-54, 13-15 second half) have had two opportunities this week to climb back to .500 in the second half, but have lost on both occasions.
The Chiefs led 4-0 at the end five innings after hitting a pair of home runs off Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert, who took the loss, running his record to 2-7.
The TinCaps had just three hits going into the eighth inning, but a Max Ferguson double and a pair of walks loaded the bases for cleanup hitter Cole Cummings. The first baseman grounded into a double play, bringing in Fort Wayne's first run, but dampening the rally.
The visitors rallied again in the ninth as Mears singled and Anthony Vilar doubled him home. A Ferguson walk put the tying run on base, but Robert Hassell III, the league's second-leading hitter, struck out to end the game.
Mears went 2 for 4 and has four hits in four games since returning from the Arizona Complex League, where he spent all of June and most of July.