The TinCaps struggled defensively tonight, committing a season-high five errors and a variety of other miscues on the way to an ugly 10-2 loss to the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,369.
The defeat was the seventh in the last eight games for Fort Wayne (45-65, 18-26 second half), which has split the first two games of its six-game series against the Dragons.
The fielding miscues started right away as second baseman Olivier Basabe committed an error in the first at-bat of the game, throwing the ball away and permitting Jay Allen II to reach. A ground ball moved Allen to second, he stole third (catcher Brandon Valenzuela couldn't get a handle on the pitch) and finished his dash around the bases on a passed ball by Valenzuela, which made it 1-0 Dragons.
Valenzuela, the No. 11 prospect in the San Diego farm system, was taken out of the game after the top of the first. Penciled into the No. 3 spot in the batting order, reserve catcher Adam Kerner hit for Valenzuela in the bottom of the first.
Dayton broke the game open with three runs in the second and three more in the third, all off Fort Wayne starter Dwayne Matos. Matos got little defensive help – among the laundry list of offenses committed by the Fort Wayne fielders were a dropped fly ball in left, a badly missed cutoff man that permitted a run to score and a routine pop-up three of them let drop in between them, turning it into a double – but he also fooled almost no one, giving up nine hits in 3 1/3 innings, few of which were cheap. Pulverized home runs from Austin Hendrick and Jose Torres helped chase Matos from the game prematurely, with the TinCaps trailing 8-0.
Reliever Luis Madrazo gave up a third long ball – another no-doubter, this time to Matheu Nelson on which Fort Wayne left-fielder Albert Fabian did not move a muscle as the ball sailed over his head – but otherwise settled the game down somewhat, working 3 2/3 innings and giving up only the one hit, though he did strike out three.
Fort Wayne made a bid to get back in the game in the middle innings, but stranded five runners over the fifth and sixth. In the sixth, the TinCaps broke up the shutout with a bases-loaded walk from Cole Cummings. Lucas Dunn hit next and, with two outs, laced a line drive deep into the right-center gap, which looked as though it might clear the bases and propel Fort Wayne back into the game. Instead, Allen ranged to the track and ran the ball down a step from the wall.
After entering the game in the bottom of the first, Kerner doubled, walked twice and scored a run. No. 9 hitter Wyatt Ulrich, who was sent to Fort Wayne from Double-A San Antonio last week, notched two hits after going 0 for 10 to start his TinCaps tenure. He was also hit by a pitch.
Carlos Luis, who hit .319 at Low-A Lake Elsinore this season before getting promoted to Fort Wayne early this month, had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth that scored Kerner. He's been on base in all 10 games he's played with the TinCaps and has a 17-game on-base streak overall.
Shortstop Jarryd Dale added two hits, was also hit by a pitch and flew out to the wall in the first inning.
Slugger Joshua Mears, who was hit by a pitch and removed from the game Tuesday, was not in the lineup tonight.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in the six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Ryan Bergert (2-8, 6.08 ERA). He struck out a season-high nine in his most recent start, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings. The Dragons will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Jean Correa (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who has pitched just eight innings this season after not pitching since 2019.