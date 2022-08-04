The TinCaps dropped their second straight game to open their six-game series against South Bend tonight, falling 3-1 thanks in large part to Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who put on a show in all three phases of the game, going 3 for 5 with a run scored, an RBI, two stolen bases and an ESPN-worthy catch in center field. A crowd of 7,557, the seventh Parkview Field sellout of the season, watched Crow-Armstrong work his magic
Fort Wayne (41-56, 14-18 second half) lost for the fourth time in five games after getting within a game of .500 in the second half.
The Cubs took the lead for good in the third inning against reliever Dwayne Matos, who entered the game after right-hander Efraín Contreras tossed two shutout innings in his first appearance in three weeks following an elbow injury. Matos walked No. 9 hitter Fabian Pertuz to start his night and then gave up a single to Crow-Armstrong, who promptly stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Back-to-back RBI groundouts from Yeison Santana and Yohendrick Pinango brought in both runners to put the visitors up 2-1.
Matos eventually worked 4 2/3 innings, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out five and walking a career-high six.
The TinCaps briefly took the lead in the second inning, when first baseman and cleanup hitter Cole Cummings launched a 1-2 slider from Cubs starter Porter Hodge to the concourse beyond the right-field wall for a solo home run. It was Cummings' 10th home run of the season and fourth with the TinCaps (he had six at Low-A Lake Elsinore).
Outside of that long ball, however, Hodge was mostly dominant, touching 98 mph with his fastball and striking out eight while giving up just two hits in 5 2/3 innings. His velocity flagged somewhat late in his appearance, however, and the TinCaps were able to put some good swings on a couple of pitches in the fifth. With one out, Joshua Mears skied a fly ball to left that landed a step short of the wall for an out. Agustin Ruiz followed and hit another long drive, this time to center, where Crow-Armstrong chased it down, leapt with his back to the wall and gloved the ball before slamming hard into the padding. He somehow held on to the ball, laying spread-eagled on his back for a long second before trotting gingerly into the infield.
Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs' No. 2 prospect according to Fangraphs, came to the organization last summer in the trade that sent shortstop Javier Baez from Chicago to the Mets.
Adam Kerner also flew to the warning track off Hodge before the Cubs' pitcher was taken out of the game in the sixth.
The TinCaps weren't able to take advantage of a lead-off walk in the seventh and a hit batter and a walk came to nothing in the eighth. Lucas Dunn and Mears singled with two outs in the ninth to put the tying run on second, but Agustin Ruiz bounced to second to end the game. Mears extended his hitting streak to seven games.
Fort Wayne managed just four hits in all. One of those came from left-fielder Albert Fabian, who was making his TinCaps debut after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday following the flurry of trades which depleted the Fort Wayne roster earlier this week. Fabian went 1 for 4 in his first High-A action.
Contreras, who left his last start, on July 13, with what appeared to be an elbow injury, returned with gusto, striking out two and giving up two hits. One of those hits was swinging bunt that elicited a dive from Contreras as he tried to corral it. The 22-year-old right-hander touched 94 mph with his fastball and looked healthy.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again Friday for the third matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps plan to send right-hander Ryan Bergert (2-7, 6.09 ERA), the Padres' No. 13 prospect according to Fangraphs, to the mound. Bergert gave up four runs, including a pair of home runs, in five innings in his last start, but has whiffed seven in each of his last two outings. The Cubs will counter with 22-year-old right-hander Luis Devers (11-3, 2.05 ERA).