Jakob Marsee singled in Joshua Mears, right-hander Raul Brito struck out nine in four innings out of the bullpen and the TinCaps beat Quad Cities 1-0 in the finale of a six-game series Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa.
The victory propelled Fort Wayne (27-30) into sole possession of fourth place in the Midwest League East Division. The TinCaps took five of the six games against the River Bandits (28-29) and have won 13 of their last 19 overall. They improved to 7-16 in games decided by one or two runs. Their only loss of the set against Quad Cities was a 12-11 defeat Friday in which Fort Wayne squandered a pair of three-runs leads and gave up three runs in the bottom of the ninth.
Sunday's matchup was scoreless into the sixth inning, when Mears led off with a first-pitch double to center, his third extra-base hit in two games after an 0-for-16 stretch. Two batters later, Marsee, also on the first pitch, rolled a single to right for his 17th RBI.
Both teams had four hits. Fort Wayne did not have any through 4 1/3 innings after piling up 45 runs in the previous five games.
TinCaps starter Jairo Iriarte, the Padres' No. 11 prospect, pitched four shutout innings, striking out four and giving up three hits and a walk. He bounced back from a string of three appearances in which he walked nine and struck out eight in 13 innings after a fantastic start to the season.
Jairo Iriarte front door slider. pic.twitter.com/X9eewLbHpb— Friars On The Farm Podcast (@Friarsonthefarm) June 11, 2023
Brito, 26, followed Iriarte with four scoreless frames – his longest outing since June 26, 2017 – in which he struck out more than he had in any of his previous 120 pro appearances and gave up only one hit to improve to 2-0 and lower his ERA to 1.00. His nine whiffs were the most by a TinCaps reliever since 2021. Brito has worked 9 2/3 scoreless innings over his last four games.
Bobby Milacki pitched the ninth inning and struck out two to earn his second save. The Fort Wayne bullpen has worked nine shutout innings over the last two games after giving up 10 runs in 5 2/3 innings Friday.
Lucas Dunn extended his hitting streak to eight games with a 1-for-3 performance and also drew a walk. He is getting on base at a .438 clip since June 3. Brandon Valenzuela extended his hitting streak to seven games.
What's Next?
The TinCaps have Monday off before returning to Parkview Field on Tuesday to open a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons (29-28). First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Adam Mazur (1-0, 1.95 ERA) will take the mound for the TinCaps after turning in three quality starts in his last four outings. The Dragons will counter with right-hander Hunter Parks (2-2, 3.28 ERA), who is walking more than 5 1/2 hitters per nine innings. He gave out six free passes in 2 1/3 innings his last start.
The TinCaps took four of six games from the Dragons in Dayton, Ohio, in mid-May, pitching their first no-hitter in more than a decade along the way.