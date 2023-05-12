The TinCaps’ Friday night game against the Beloit Sky Carp was suspended by heavy rain that started at 7:24 p.m. with two outs in the bottom of the second inning
The scoreless contest will resume at 5 p.m. today from that point, and the teams will finish out the regularly-scheduled nine-inning contest.
Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. today for the conclusion of that game, with tickets purchased for today’s game good for both contests. Once the suspended game concludes, the teams will take a 30-minute break before playing today’s regularly-scheduled contest.
Tickets purchased for Friday’s game can be exchanged for any future game, including the doubleheader today, depending on availability. Tickets purchased for today will be good for both games.