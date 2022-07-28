The TinCaps saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday with a 4-1 loss to the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park.
Fort Wayne (39-53, 12-14 second half) notched only five hits, including just one for extra bases, and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
The Chiefs went in front for good in the second inning when Francisco Hernandez ripped an RBI triple to center and came around to score on a Tommy Jew single for a 2-0 lead.
Fort Wayne starter Robert Gasser went just four innings, his shortest start since May 28, and gave up four runs on seven hits while striking out six.
Reliever Jose Espada pitched three shutout innings and gave up only one hit. He has worked seven consecutive scoreless frames for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne picked up its only run in the sixth on bases-loaded sacrifice fly from Jarryd Dale that scored Brandon Valenzuela. Olivier Basabe flew out later in the inning with the bases loaded again.
Baseball
Trout shrugs off ‘rare’ back issue
Mike Trout will go at least another week without doing any baseball activity because of his ailing back. But he says reactions to the news that the “rare” spinal condition could affect the three-time AL MVP in some capacity for the rest of his career were overblown. Trout left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms, then went on the injured list a week later with what was called rib case inflammation. Trout says he needs to keep doing his daily routine and that his “career is not over.” On Wednesday, Angels trainer Mike Forstad revealed it to be a rare spinal condition, saying it’s something Trout “has to manage not just through the rest of the season.”
Orioles sign No. 1 draft pick
Jackson Holliday, the 18-year-old high schooler and No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft by the Baltimore Orioles, signed a contract Wednesday with an $8.19 million signing bonus. Holliday, a shortstop, is a son of former All-Star Matt Holliday.
MLB salaries up after adjustment
Recent arbitration decisions and settlements have lifted Major League Baseball’s average salary by 6% from the start of the 2021 season to $4,415,275, according to a study by The Associated Press. When the AP first published the study April 14, the average was $4,414,184. At the time, 23 players were eligible for arbitration, so the study used midpoints of the figures submitted by players and teams. Players averaged $4,167,164 at the start of the 2021 season. The record is $4,451,508 set in 2017.
Basketball
Around the NBA
James Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million with the Philadelphia 76ers, paying him about $33 million this season, about $14.5 million less than he could have earned under his previous deal. … The Phoenix Suns have officially agreed to a multiyear contract extension for Monty Williams, the NBA’s Coach of the Year last season after leading the franchise to a team-record 64 wins in the regular season.
Golf
LIV to conduct 14 events in 2023
The Saudi-funded LIV Golf series announced a 14-tournament schedule for next year with 12 established team franchises and a chance for players to either be promoted or relegated through its series of Asian Tour events. Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, said Wednesday in a news release that the full schedule would be released later and would include stops across the world. The rival league of the PGA and European tours plays its third event this week at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey. The four additions to the 48-man roster of players are Henrik Stenson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Jason Kokrak.