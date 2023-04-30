While the inability to get a timely hit with runners in scoring position plagued the Fort Wayne TinCaps once again in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in Midwest League play at Parkview Field, starting pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos played an important part in keeping the TinCaps (5-16) within striking distance.
Though the 26-year-old from Montreal, who signed with Fort Wayne’s parent club, the San Diego Padres, in 2022 as a free agent, gave up three runs in five innings on six hits and two walks, Cienfuegos (0-2) did strike out four Loons in easily outshining his counterpart in Great Lakes starter Ronan Kopp.
“He manages the game pretty well,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said of Cienfuegos. “He throws strikes, he changes speeds and keeps hitters off balance. He’s been really good for us all season, and today was no different. His last inning got away a little bit, but for the most part he’s been really, really good.”
Kopp battled wildness in lasting just two innings, throwing just 27 of his 56 pitches for strikes and walking in a run in the second inning. But Fort Wayne would score just the one run, leaving the bases loaded in the frame in going 0-for-11 for the day with runners in scoring position.
“I don’t know if it’s guys trying to do too much with guys in scoring position, because we have not been good,” Mathews said. “Getting big hits has eluded us, and we’ll keep grinding.”
After hitting 10 home runs in 99 games for Fort Wayne in 2022, Brandon Valenzuela notched his first longball of the 2023 campaign on Sunday. After fouling off six straight pitches, the 22-year-old catcher out of Mexico connected on a 390-foot blast over the wall in right field to bring Fort Wayne within 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth.
“That was seven or eight pitches that he saw, and then he pops a homer to get us back in it, to get us back to within a run,” Mathews said. “I was hoping we could use that as some momentum, but then we kind of fizzled a little bit, but that was the best at-bat of the day by far.”
Notes: Sunday’s contest ran 3:05 in front of 4,656 in attendance… TinCaps pitching coach Carlos Chavez was ejected in the seventh inning by home plate umpire Robert Ginther III… Fort Wayne left 14 runners on base, while Great Lakes left just eight.