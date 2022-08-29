The TinCaps drew eight walks but went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base in a 4-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Sunday at Dow Diamond in the finale of a six-game series.
The loss clinched a series victory for the Loons, making it the third straight series defeat for Fort Wayne (47-72, 20-33 second half), which has been officially eliminated from playoff contention with 12 games left.
Fort Wayne pushed across two runs in the second inning on three walks and a throwing error to knot the score at 2, but Great Lakes went in front for good on Ismael Alcantara’s solo homer off TinCaps starter Garrett Hawkins in the bottom half.
The TinCaps put two on in the ninth, but red-hot Agustin Ruiz struck out to end the game.
Fort Wayne walked 19 times over the last two games of the series. Second baseman Lucas Dunn drew seven free passes in those two contests, including three Sunday. Ruiz and Anthony Vilar also walked twice each in the finale.
The TinCaps start their final home series of the season Tuesday against West Michigan.
Auto racing
F1 leader wins, widens advantage
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen quickly carved his way through the field from 14th to win the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, and widen his lead in the title race.
Basketball
Storm edges Aces in WNBA semis
Jewell Lloyd scored 26 points, including Seattle’s final six, and the Storm edged the host Las Vegas Aces 76-73 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinals. Associated Press MVP Breanna Stewart had 24 points and six rebounds for the fourth-seeded Storm, while Tina Charles added 13 points and 18 rebounds. Sue Bird had 12 assists.
Golf
On the links
Former Purdue standout Paula Reto, who won a national championship with the Boilermakers in 2010, won the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open on Sunday in Ottawa, Ontario, for her first LPGA Tour victory, closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi. Reto finished at 19-under 265 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The 32-year-old South African opened with a course-record 62. Korda missed a chance to reclaim the No. 1 ranking, also shooting a 67. … Steve Stricker closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Brett Quigley at The Ally Challenge on Sunday at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc, Michigan, for his second PGA Tour Champions victory of the season and ninth overall. Jeff Maggert was third at 13 under after a 65. Second-round leader Scott Dunlap (71) and Padraig Harrington (66) tied for fourth. … In Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Thriston Lawrence won the European Masters with a steady par on the first playoff hole before Matt Wallace sent a 5-foot putt left to make bogey. The 25-year-old Lawrence earned his second title on the DP World tour this season.
Volleyball
Duke player victim of slurs at BYU
Brigham Young University banned a spectator from attending events at any of its athletic venues after an incident in which racial slurs were directed toward Black Duke players during a volleyball match on its campus Friday night. In a statement issued Saturday, university officials said the banned spectator is not a BYU student but was sitting in the student section during the Cougars’ 3-1 win over Duke in Provo, Utah. Duke sophomore outside hitter Rachel Richardson, who is Black, released a statement Sunday saying she and her Black teammates were “targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match.” Richardson said the slurs and comments “grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.” During a phone interview Sunday, Marvin Richardson, Rachel’s father, said “No one else should have to deal with this. They are hateful, and they are wrong, and they have no place in college athletics, or in any other place in our society.” Richardson, in her statement, said BYU coaches were alerted to the situation during the game.