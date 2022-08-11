Joshua Mears and Albert Fabian homered for the TinCaps, but Fort Wayne let a three-run lead get away and lost to the Lake County Captains for the second straight night to open a six-game series, falling 5-4 on Wednesday at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Fabian got the scoring started for the TinCaps (44-60, 17-21 second half) with his 14th home run of the season and second with Fort Wayne, a solo shot two batters into the game.
Mears made it 3-0 in the fourth inning with a two-run blast to left. The homer was 16th home run of the season, 13th with Fort Wayne and second in as many days. He added a double, scored another run and has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games.
Fort Wayne starter Dwayne Matos opened the game with 4 2/3 shutout innings, but with two out and the bases empty in the fifth surrendered a single, an RBI double, a walk and then a three-run home run to Johnathan Rodriguez, the designated hitter’s 18th homer of the season.
Carlos Luis and Anthony Vilar had two hits apiece for Fort Wayne.
Auto racing
Busch to miss 4th straight race
Kurt Busch said Wednesday he pushed himself too hard trying to return to NASCAR competition and will miss his fourth consecutive Cup Series race because of concussion-like symptoms.
Basketball
NBA improves in diversity report
A diversity report found the NBA posting nearly across-the-board gains in hiring of minorities and women after a small, one-year dip in its overall grade. Wednesday’s report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida gave the NBA an overall A grade, with an A-plus for racial hiring and a B-plus for gender hiring. The report used data from the 2021-22 season.
Football
Around the NFL
The Chicago Bears’ standoff with Roquan Smith took another turn Wednesday when the team removed the star linebacker from the physically unable to perform list a day after he went public with a trade demand. It was unclear if the Bears took him off the list because of a potential contract extension or trade, or to fine him for missing practices. Smith has been a “hold-in” since training camp began with negotiations on a new deal apparently at a standstill. … Deshaun Watson will start Cleveland’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville on Friday. It would be his first in a game since Jan. 3, 2021, his final one with the Houston Texans.
Hockey
Maple Leafs great has ALS
Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, the team announced Wednesday. Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatments available to slow the progression.
Tennis
Medvedev upset by Kyrgios
Nick Kyrgios beat top-ranked defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday in the National Bank Open in Montreal. Earlier, Tommy Paul beat second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3. Also, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud topped Alex Molcan 7-6 (3), 6-3 and eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.