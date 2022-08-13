Olivier Basabe hit a home run, but the TinCaps fell to the Lake County Captains 9-1 at Classic Park on Saturday night, equaling their season-long losing streak with their fifth straight defeat.
Fort Wayne (44-63, 17-24 second half) last lost five in a row from May 6-11. The Captains have won eight straight.
TinCaps starter Jose Espada surrendered home runs to Petey Halpin and Johnathan Rodriguez and gave up four runs in four innings while striking out five. He has 20 strikeouts and no walks in his last three starts. Rodriguez's home run was his 20th, tying him for the league lead.
Basabe's blast to left came in the fifth and drew Fort Wayne within 4-1. It was his third homer of the season and first since June 4. He added a single.
The Captains tacked on two runs off Luke Boyd in the fifth and three off Seth Mayberry in the eighth.
Prior to the game, the Padres sent outfielder Tyler Malone from Low-A Lake Elsinore to the TinCaps. Malone walked in 26% of his plate appearances at Low-A and had a .452 OBP.