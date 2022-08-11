Jarryd Dale hit a home run, but the TinCaps dropped their third straight game, falling 6-1 to the Lake County Captains on Thursday at Classic Park in Eastlake, Ohio.
Fort Wayne (44-61, 17-22 second half) managed just five hits, two of which came from designated hitter Brandon Valenzuela.
Dale's home run, his fourth of the season, came in the third inning and knotted the score at 1. The Captains struck back with two runs in the bottom of the inning, going in front on a Johnathan Rodriguez double – Rodriguez's second go-ahead hit in as many nights – and taking a 3-1 lead on a throwing error from Lucas Dunn.
Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert worked five innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out nine and walking one. He took the loss to fall to 2-8.
TinCaps outfielder Joshua Mears exited the game for precautionary reasons in the fifth inning after taking an awkward fall chasing a fly ball earlier in the game.