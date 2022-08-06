The TinCaps rallied from an early deficit for a fourth consecutive game against the South Bend Cubs this evening at Parkview Field, but dropped the opening game of a doubleheader 6-3 after the visitors batted around in the fifth inning. The game lasted seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.
The TinCaps (42-58, 15-19 second half) have dropped three of the first four games of the series. They are unbeaten in their last four series and must win the last two in this set to extend the streak to five.
The game was knotted at 3 entering the top of the fifth after the TinCaps had batted around in the bottom of the fourth and scored three runs to erase a 3-0 deficit. Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela gave up a leadoff single and, after a flyout, South Bend third baseman Owen Caissie ripped a fly ball over Albert Fabian's head in left. Caissie ended up on second with a double and Yohendrick Piñango raced around from first, trying to score the go-ahead run. Fabian made a strong throw to the infield and the relay throw to the plate looked like it might nab the runner, but the throw was short and up the third-base line and an in-between hop bounced past catcher Adam Kerner, letting Piñango score without drama.
Fort Wayne's defense struggled in that decisive fifth. Jordan Nwogu followed Caissie's double with a grounder to short that Friday's Fort Wayne hero, Jarryd Dale, bobbled, leaving everyone safe. Kevin Made followed with a hot-shot grounder to third and Lucas Dunn saw it skip past him on his glove side – the ball was ruled a single, though it could have been an inning-ending double play – for an RBI hit. Pete Crow-Armstrong finally delivered a bases-loaded single up the middle off reliever Ethan Routzahn to make it 6-3.
Crow-Armstrong went 3 for 5 with two RBI and a run scored. He has eight hits in four games this series.
The TinCaps trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the fourth and had managed only one hit against Cubs starter Kohl Franklin to that point. Matthew Acosta doubled that hit total to start the inning, lacing a ringing double into the right-field corner.
Acosta played for the first time since July 26. He had been dealing with a nagging injury.
At that point, Franklin lost his command entirely. The Chicago Cubs' No. 30 prospect walked four straight batters after Acosta's double, giving Joshua Mears a bases-loaded free pass on four pitches to bring in Fort Wayne's first run and also putting Agustin Ruiz on with the bases loaded to make it 3-2 and end Franklin's day.
Reliever Riley Martin settled things down. The tying run scored on his watch as Reinaldo Ilarraza grounded to second to bring Lucas Dunn in, but Martin got Kerner to pop up and then, with the bases loaded and two outs, he whiffed Albert Fabian to end the inning. Fabian chased a 3-2 fastball out of the zone above his shoulders.
Mears went 2 for 2 with a walk and a double for the TinCaps and has a hit in eight of his last nine games. Dale walked in the fourth, extending his on-base streak to 11 games.
Ilarraza started for the TinCaps for the first time since May 26 after stints in Double-A, Triple-A and the Arizona Complex League.
TinCaps right-hander Alan Mundo made his High-A debut after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore on Thursday. Mundo threw five straight balls to start the inning and gave up a single in addition to the walk, but worked out of the jam to finish a scoreless inning.
What's Next?
These teams will meet again at approximately 8:25 p.m. in the second game of tonight's doubleheader and the fifth game of the series. Fort Wayne will send left-hander Jackson Wolf (5-6, 4.40 ERA) to the mound. Wolf has given up one earned run in 10 innings over his last two starts, while striking out 12 and walking two. The Cubs will counter with 20-year-old right-hander Richard Gallardo (6-6, 4.05 ERA in Low-A). Gallardo is making his second High-A start this season.