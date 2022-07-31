Cole Cummings had four hits, Robert Hassell III, Joshua Mears and Max Ferguson hit home runs, and the TinCaps finished their nine-game road trip with an 8-2 victory over the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday at Dozer Park.
Fort Wayne (41-55, 14-16 second half) went 5-4 on the trip and split the six-game series with the Chiefs. It is undefeated in its last three series.
The TinCaps took the lead for good in the fifth on Hassell’s 10th home run of the season, an opposite solo shot to left that put the visitors in front 3-2. Mears made it 5-2 in the sixth with a two-run blast to left-center, his 13th of the year and 10th with Fort Wayne. Mears has seven hits, including two homers, in six games since returning to the TinCaps from the Arizona Complex League.
Ferguson made it 7-2 with an inside-the-park homer in the eighth, and the Fort Wayne bullpen finished off the victory with four shutout innings. Starter Jackson Wolf struck out nine in five innings.
The TinCaps return to Parkview Field on Tuesday to start a six-game series against West Division-leading South Bend.
Baseball
Around MLB
New York Mets star Jacob deGrom will make his season debut against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said before a series finale against Miami. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched for the Mets since July 7, 2021. … Seattle star rookie Julio Rodríguez was placed on the injured list with a bruised right wrist Sunday after being hit in the back of the hand by a pitch Saturday night. Manager Scott Servais said X-rays were negative.
Basketball
Fever loses 14th in row, sets record
In Indianapolis, Kelsey Plum scored 26 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat Indiana 94-69, handing the Fever a club-record 14th straight loss Sunday.
Cycling
Danish rider wins Women’s Tour
Veteran rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the women’s Tour de France for the first time Sunday after clinching the eighth and final stage in style.
Football
AP: Decision on Watson today
A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming today. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association she’s ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. The NFLPA already made it clear it won’t appeal.
49ers, Samuel near extension
The San Francisco 49ers are finalizing a three-year contract extension with All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel that will clear the way for their top offensive playmaker to return to the practice field.
Golf
FWGA Interclub
The Autumn Ridge 1 team of Kevin Irons, Johnny Strawser, Michael Jenkins, Derek Schneider and Matt Schmidt won the Fort Wayne Golf Association Interclub Championship at Autumn Ridge on Saturday, carding a team score of 4-over 292. The top four golfers from Fort Wayne Country Club (Evan Riecke, Heath Peters, Ryan McKillip, Matthew Anderson and Brent Stringer) also shot a combined 292, so the tie was broken by Jenkins’ 79. Coyote Creek A and Team Rory tied for third at 296. Peters was the individual medalist with a 68 after a 33 on the front nine. Riecke, Rory Ransburg and Garrett Leeper tied for second at 70.
Swimming
Pine Valley takes City Swim Meet
Pine Valley Country Club clinched its seventh straight Fort Wayne City Swim Meet title on Sunday after its boys and girls teams combined to score 2,380 points. Pocahontas Swim Club took second place overall with 2,248.50 points, and Orchard Ridge Country Club was third at 2,140. The Pine Valley girls were once again at the top of their category, winning with 1,236.50 points. Pocahontas was second in the girls standings, and Autumn Ridge was third. Orchard Ridge defended its boys title with 1,387 points. The Pine Valley boys finished second and Pocahontas was third.