The Tincaps dugout might look a little empty this evening.
The major league trade deadline was at 6 p.m. today, and several late deals sent TinCaps to new homes.
On Monday, ace Robert Gasser was traded by the Padres to the Milwaukee Brewers organization as part of a deal for LHP Josh Hader. Gasser was immediately promoted when he joined the Brewers organization, and will be sent to Class AA Biloxi.
Then on Tuesday came the blockbuster that major league baseball fans had been waiting for: Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto – along with first baseman Josh Bell – was moved to the Padres for a package that included outfielder Robert Hassell III, who has been one of Fort Wayne's most reliable hitters this season, as well as former TinCaps star MacKenzie Gore.
And then, just ahead of the deadline, outfielder Corey Rosier and infielder Max Ferguson were traded to the Red Sox along with major league first baseman Eric Hosmer in exchange for pitching prospect Jay Groome. Rosier had been in the starting lineup tonight until that last-minute move.
The TinCaps have not had a chance to bring in replacements for the four traded players, prompting TinCaps VP Brian Schackow to (jokingly?) tweet, "Any fans coming to the TinCaps game tonight, bring your mitt…we may need you." Anthony Petruzzelli and the Fort Wayne Komets offered up their services as emergency fill ins.
With all that upheaval in mind, Fort Wayne sends right-hander Jose Espada to the mound for his first start of the year as it opens a six-game series against Midwest League West Division-leading South Bend Cubs.