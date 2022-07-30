Joshua Mears had his first two-hit game with the TinCaps since May 7, but Fort Wayne fell to the Peoria Chiefs 4-2 on Friday at Dozer Park, losing for just the second time in six games.
The TinCaps (40-54, 13-15 second half) have had two opportunities this week to climb back to .500 in the second half, but have lost on both occasions.
The Chiefs led 4-0 at the end five innings after hitting a pair of home runs off Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert, who took the loss, running his record to 2-7.
The TinCaps had just three hits going into the eighth inning, but a Max Ferguson double and a pair of walks loaded the bases for cleanup hitter Cole Cummings. The first baseman grounded into a double play, bringing in Fort Wayne’s first run, but dampening the rally.
The visitors rallied again in the ninth as Mears singled and Anthony Vilar doubled him home. A Ferguson walk put the tying run on base, but Robert Hassell III, the league’s second-leading hitter, struck out, ending the game.
Mears went 2 for 4 and has four hits in four games since returning from the Arizona Complex League, where he spent all of June and most of July.
Baseball
Manfred defends antitrust in letter
Major League Baseball told a Senate committee planning a hearing on the sport’s antitrust exemption that it prevents teams from moving without approval and allows the sport to maintain the minor leagues at a wide level. In addition, baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said many terms of minor leaguers’ employment are determined by the Major League Baseball Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement with MLB. Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee asked Manfred on July 18 to explain the impact of potential legislation stripping the sport’s antitrust exemption from its relationship with minor league players.
Basketball
Banchero gets charge dropped
The charge Paolo Banchero faced from his involvement in a Duke basketball teammate’s drunk-driving arrest in November has been dropped. Michael Savarino, grandson of retired Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, pleaded guilty Wednesday to DWI.
Colleges
Under Armour settles with UCLA
Under Armour has agreed to pay UCLA $67.5 million to resolve the school’s lawsuit against the sports apparel giant, according to a document reviewed by the Los Angeles Times.
Football
IU adds lineman to 2023 class
Indiana football added the seventh commitment to its 2023 recruiting class when three-star offensive tackle Austin Barrett chose the Hoosiers over offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Kansas State, among others. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Barrett is the No. 837 recruit in the country, per 247 Sports, and the 70th-ranked tackle.