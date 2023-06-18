Jairo Iriarte turned in a six-inning quality start, Brandon Valenzuela had an RBI double and scored a run, and the TinCaps snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons in the finale of a six-game series Sunday at Parkview Field.
An announced crowd of 5,045 was on hand.
Fort Wayne (30-33) and Dayton (32-31) split the series, leaving the TinCaps unbeaten in their last five sets at 3-0-2.
The game was scoreless into the fourth, when Valenzuela doubled to right, knocking in Nathan Martorella, who had drawn one of his two walks in the contest.
The Dragons knotted the score with a Tyler Callihan RBI single off Iriarte, but that was all the No. 11 Padres prospect surrendered as he struck out six and gave up just four hits to improve to 3-3.
Fort Wayne notched the game-winning tally in the sixth when Juan Zabala lofted a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to right to drive in Valenzuela, who had singled.
Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill went 3 for 4, his second three-hit game of the series. Fort Wayne relievers Nick Thwaits and Keegan Collett combined to pitch three scoreless innings to preserve the win.