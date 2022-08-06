The TinCaps salvaged a split of their doubleheader against the South Bend Cubs on Saturday night thanks to an outstanding pitching performance from left-hander Jackson Wolf, who worked six shutout innings and gave up just two hits to lead Fort Wayne to a 1-0 victory in the nightcap at Parkview Field after the hosts had dropped the opener 6-3.
“It started from as soon as I started stretching and threw that first ball in the outfield,” Wolf said. “Throughout the whole day mentally I put myself in a good place where I knew I was going to go out there and succeed, and so there were no doubts in my mind that I was going to go out there and have a good outing.”
Both games of the twin bill lasted seven innings, in accordance with minor league rules.
The TinCaps (43-58, 16-19 second half) can extend their streak of unbeaten series to five with a win today, which would earn them a split of the six-game set against the Midwest League West Division-leading Cubs.
The TinCaps notched Game 2’s only run in the third inning. Leadoff hitter Jarryd Dale walked and with two outs stole his 23rd base, putting him in scoring position for newcomer Carlos Luis. On a 2-2 count, Luis got a fastball in on his hands and muscled it the other way to shallow left, where it fell in front of Owen Caissie. Running on contact, Dale scored easily to put the TinCaps up 1-0.
Dale extended his on-base streak to 12 games with the walk. The RBI was Luis’s first with the TinCaps and 71st of the season. He was called up Wednesday from Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he hit .319 in 83 games.
Wolf made the lead stand up through six innings, mixing fastballs up in the zone and curveballs and changeups down to keep the Cubs off balance. After each of his four strikeouts, TinCaps producers piped wolf howls through the Parkview Field sound system and the sellout crowd of 8,016 – the eighth sellout of the season and second this week – howled along.
“It was awesome,” Wolf said of the crowd, which included several members of his family. “As soon as I ran out between games and started my stretches, I could see the Fort Wayne faithful out and about and it was rocking for sure. The wolf howls after the strikeouts, … that always get me fired up.”
Wolf (6-6) has won three straight starts and surrendered just one run in 16 innings in those outings.
Wolf lobbied manager Brian Esposito to let him pitch the seventh, but the skipper turned instead to right-hander Seth Mayberry. The reliever worked around a two-out single to earn his second save and has 10 scoreless appearances in his last 11 games.
Fort Wayne first baseman Cole Cummings reached base five times in the doubleheader.
Slugger Joshua Mears, who had two hits and a walk in the opener, added a single in the seventh inning of Game 2. He has a hit in nine of his last 10 games.
In the opener, the teams batted around in back-to-back half-innings. Trailing 3-0, the TinCaps walked five times and sent nine hitters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 3.
Mears and Agustin Ruiz drew bases-loaded walks and Reinaldo Ilarraza drove in the tying run with an RBI groundout, but Fabian struck out swinging on a full-count fastball out of the zone with the bases loaded and two outs.
The Cubs got it all back in the top of the fifth, when Fort Wayne committed a series of miscues and gave up three runs of its own. Caissie ripped a go-ahead RBI double that scored Luis Verdugo from first. The TinCaps had a chance to nab Verdugo at the plate, but the relay throw from shallow left short-hopped catcher Adam Kerner and got past him.
Caissie later scored with the help of a Dale error and the Cubs also scored a run on an error in the first.
Fort Wayne starter Noel Vela (6-7) took the loss.
Reliever Alan Mundo made his TinCaps debut in the opener after getting called up from Lake Elsinore on Thursday. He pitched a scoreless inning.