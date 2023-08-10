Jakob Marsee led off the game with a home run for the second time in three nights and Nathan Martorella notched two hits including a double, but the TinCaps gave up five runs in the third inning en route to a 7-4 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday at Jackson Field in Lansing, Michigan.
The loss reduced the TinCaps' lead in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race to a half-game over West Michigan, which is tied with Fort Wayne (54-51, 22-17 second half) in the loss column at 21-17.
Marsee cranked his 11th home run of the season on the fourth pitch of the game and later walked, stole second and came around to score to put Fort Wayne up 2-1 in the third inning on a single from catcher Ethan Salas. It was the first High-A RBI for the No. 2 Padres prospect, the youngest player in TinCaps history (17 years, two months).
The Lugnuts responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame, all off Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga, who walked four and gave up three hits and six runs (five earned) in three frames to fall to 2-6.
The big blow in the game-turning inning was a tie-breaking grand slam from former TinCap shortstop Euribiel Angeles, his sixth homer of the year, to put the hosts up 6-2.