The TinCaps have made a habit recently of rallying in the late innings, but ultimately falling short.
Thursday was more of the same as Fort Wayne stranded the tying run on second base in the ninth inning of a 3-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field, leaving the sellout crowd of 7,557 disappointed. It was the hosts’ fourth loss in five games.
“We continue to talk about that, (comebacks) are what we do,” manager Brian Esposito said. “We’ve talked a little bit about the focus of our at-bats earlier in the game and how we could probably pick those up in terms of our focus, our intentionality and our concentration, … so that we don’t always need our (last) at-bats to really grind it out and try to come from behind.”
The TinCaps (41-57, 14-18 second half) had just two hits entering the ninth inning Thursday, but doubled the total in the final frame as Lucas Dunn and Joshua Mears singled with two out to put runners on second and third – Mears advanced to second on a throw home – for slugger Agustin Ruiz. The capacity crowd came to deafening life, but Ruiz bounced to second on the first pitch.
Mears extended his hitting streak to seven games with his ninth-inning single.
The Cubs took the lead for good in the third inning against reliever Dwayne Matos, who entered the game after right-hander Efraín Contreras tossed two shutout innings in his first appearance in three weeks following an elbow injury. Matos gave up a walk and a single and two RBI groundouts made it 2-1. Matos worked 42/3 innings and took the loss after giving up three runs.
Fort Wayne’s only run came in the second inning, when first baseman Cole Cummings hit an 86 mph slider from South Bend starter Porter Hodge to the concourse in right field for his 10th home run of the season (fourth with the TinCaps).
“Dude throws super hard, he was throwing 98 in the first (inning), which was crazy,” Cummings said. “My plan was to stay on the heater and be on time and ride the back side long enough to be able to hit the off-speed. He gave me (a slider) that was over the middle of the plate and I was on time.”
TinCaps welcome 2 new arms
The Padres promoted right-handed relievers Alan Mundo and Keegan Collett from Low-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne on Thursday.
Collett, 24, is 5-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 45 innings across 31 appearances this season and has struck out 82 while holding opponents to a .183 batting average. He has walked 31.
Mundo, 22, is 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 68 strikeouts against 20 walks in 48 1/3 innings over 27 appearances. Opponents are batting just .194 against him.
The pair combined for seven saves in Lake Elsinore.
After trading away four TinCaps across Monday and Tuesday, the Padres have sent Fort Wayne five new players since Wednesday.