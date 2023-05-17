For the first time this season, the TinCaps have won three games in a row. Their third consecutive victory came Wednesday at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio, against the Dayton Dragons as Fort Wayne scored four runs in the seventh inning to break open a pitcher's duel and win 5-1 one night after no-hitting the Dragons.
The game-winning rally got going with a one-out Devin Ortiz walk in the seventh. Second baseman Kervin Pichardo followed with his first home run since May 4 and second of the season, a blast the other way to right to put Fort Wayne (13-22) in front 3-1.
Two Dayton errors and a Carlos Luis single brought in two more runs before the side was retired. TinCaps relievers Bobby Milacki and Aaron Holiday kept the Dragons scoreless for the final two frames.
Luis had three hits for the second straight game and center-fielder Jakob Marsee added two knocks and a walk.
Milacki (2-0) pitched three scoreless innings and struck out six to earn the victory. TinCaps starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, the Padres' No. 7 prospect, exited the game after giving up a run in two innings while throwing only 12 strikes among 30 pitches.