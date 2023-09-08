Carlos Luis hit a two-run home run, Tyler Robertson drove in two more with a triple and the TinCaps took another step toward the playoffs with a 7-1 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio.
The triumph helped Fort Wayne (68-62, 36-28 second half) maintain its half-game lead over West Michigan in the Midwest League East Division second-half playoff race despite the Whitecaps' 4-1 win over Great Lakes. Fort Wayne's magic number to clinch its first postseason bid since 2017 sits at two with two games left.
The TinCaps went in front for good in a four-run fourth inning which saw Kervin Pichardo drive in Albert Fabian with a single to knot the score at 1 and Robertson give Fort Wayne the lead with his triple to left, his second three-bagger of the series. Kai Murphy drove in Robertson with a single to make it 4-1.
Luis added his seventh home run in the seventh for a 6-1 margin.
Padres No. 4 prospect Dylan Lesko went four innings and gave up two hits and a run while striking out five and walking six.