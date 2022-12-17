Josh Furst had a double-double as Class 2A No. 1 Blackhawk Christian defeated Class 4A No. 7 Chesterton 70-68 in the last of a six-game slate Saturday at the Champions of Character Classic at Grace College in Winona Lake.
Furst finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Braves in the highly anticipated matchup, with Gage Sefton adding 20.
WARSAW 65, SOUTH BEND ST. JOSEPH 48: In the fifth game in Winona Lake, Drew Heckaman scored 19 points, one of three in double figures for the Tigers (4-2).
NORTH SIDE 77, BOWMAN ACADEMY 60: In Gary, the Legends ran their win streak to five. Brauntae Johnson scored 20 for North Side (5-2), while Eugene Young and Brashawn Bassett both added 18.
LAWRENCE NORTH 74, NORTHROP 54: At Northrop, Dalman Alexander had 18 points to lead the Bruins (2-5).
FREMONT 55, ANGOLA 52: In Fremont, the Eagles (6-1, 2-1) held on after Dane Lantz missed a potential game-tying shot. Lantz scored 16 for Angola (2-6, 2-2 NECC).
Girls
WARSAW 56, WAWASEE 41: In Warsaw, Joslyn Bricker scored a game-high 17 points off the bench to lead the Tigers (10-3, 3-0), who Tigers rallied from an early 13-point deficit. Molly Beer scored 14 for the Warriors (7-6, 2-2).
SNIDER 59, FAIRFIELD 38: In Benton, the Panthers outscored the Falcons 18-7 in the final eight minutes. Jordyn Poole led Snider (11-3) with 17 points.
EASTSIDE 52, LAKELAND 48: In LaGrange, the Blazers (10-2, 6-0) improved on their best start in Northeast Corner Conference play in school history.
COLUMBIA CITY 78, EAST NOBLE 19: In Kendallville, the Eagles led 51-9 at halftime in improving to 11-1, 3-0 NE8). The Knights fell to 3-9, 1-2.
BELLMONT 53, NEW HAVEN 13: In New Haven, Sydney Keane led a balanced offense with 10 points as the Braves (11-1, 3-0 NE8) kept pace with Columbia City. The Bulldogs dropped to 2-11, 0-3 in the NE8.