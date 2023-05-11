Trine softball advanced to the championship series of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament with a 2-1 triumph over Adrian and a 1-0 win over Calvin in 10 innings on a walk-off home run from Ashleigh Tranter, her first long ball of the season.
The win over Adrian came after pitcher Debbie Hill erased a 1-0 deficit with a two-run sixth-inning homer. She also pitched six innings in the victory.
The Thunder (34-4), ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division III and winners of 11 in a row, are hosting the tournament after winning their fourth consecutive MIAA regular-season title. Calvin will face Adrian at noon today for the right to take on the Thunder in the championship series.
The first game of the title series will start at 2 p.m. Trine can win the tournament with a victory, while a loss will necessitate a decisive second game at 4:30 p.m.