ANGOLA – Trine has boasted one of the best pitching staffs in NCAA Division III softball all season.
In their NCAA regional opener at home Thursday, those Thunder hurlers flexed their muscles, getting their postseason run started with a combined no-hitter in a 7-0 romp over Waynesburg at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
Freshman Debbie Hill got the ball in her first NCAA Tournament game and worked five scoreless, hitless before giving way to Alexis Michon, who pitched a perfect final two frames to finish No. 5 Trine’s 13th victory in a row.
“Debbie goes five innings scoreless and comes out and there’s not an ounce of being upset, there’s no selfishness,” Trine coach Don Danklefsen said. “They understand we’re going to do it together and they understand all year long if we can keep them fresh and keep the arms loose, we’re going to have a nice long run here.”
The Thunder (36-4) will play Wartburg (24-16) in the next game of the double-elimination regional at Trine this morning. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wartburg beat No. 23 Millikin 3-2 earlier Thursday. It took the Thunder eight innings to beat the Knights 6-4 on March 4.
On Thursday, Trine led from the bottom of the first inning, when senior Amanda Prather swatted a two-run single to right, scoring Karley Trine and Anna Gill.
Danklefsen called it the return of “postseason Prather” after the shortstop hit two home runs and drove in eight in the Division III Championship Finals – the division’s version of the College World Series – last year to help the Thunder finish as runners-up.
The 2-0 lead was more than enough for Hill, who struck out seven and walked one. The freshman gutted her way through some nerves in the early innings before finding her rhythm in the middle frames.
“Probably about the third inning was when my heart rate kind of went down,” said Hill, who entered 18th in the country with a 1.06 ERA and lowered that figure 0.99 to improve to 10-3. “I was definitely a little jumpy and upbeat in the first couple of innings.
“It felt good having that comfort, being able to breathe a little bit when your offense is helping you out and they’re just consistent.”
Hill was somewhat frustrated by a tight strike zone in the second inning and brought the tying run to the plate with a walk, but she retired the final two hitters of the inning and then nine more in a row before her day was done. She has given up one earned run in her last 26 innings.
“She did a really good job of locating the ball and taking advantage of the strike zone,” Yellow Jackets (29-9) catcher Brin Hunter said of Hill. “She had a really nice cutting screwball.”
At the start of the sixth, Hill gave way to Michon, who cruised through the sixth then extended Trine’s streak of consecutive outs to 17 with a 1-2-3 seventh which concluded with a strikeout of Emily Barker.
The Thunder came into the game with a team ERA of 1.05, second in the country.
Trine tacked on runs in the second, fourth and fifth, chasing Waynesburg starter Sydney Wilson (17-5) after four frames. The home team picked up an RBI double from Ellie Trine and a run-scoring single from freshman pinch-hitter Reese Ruvalcaba. The Thunder racked up nine hits in all – two from Prather – and drew four walks.
The hosts felt their experience in postseason play was a key factor in putting the game away earlier than they might have otherwise.
“You could just see the calmness and there was no hesitation that we were meant to be there,” Prather said. “The freshmen had a little bit of nerves that they had to work through but the experience of the older kids, we were able to calm them down and tell them, ‘It’s no different than what you’ve already been through this season.’”
The view from the opposite dugout, meanwhile, was one of admiration.
“They’re good,” Wilson said.
Warriors ousted
Indiana Tech softball saw one of the best seasons in program history come to an end in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round with a 3-0 loss to No. 18 College of Coastal Georgia in Lawrenceville, Georgia on Tuesday.
The Warriors, under coach Stephanie Zimny, won a program-record 41 games against only 12 losses, captured the first Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular-season title in program history and beat Coastal Georgia 2-1 in their opener before dropping their next two contests.