In Dubuque, Iowa, No. 14 Trine (22-6) raced out to a 21-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and shot 50% overall en route to a 79-69 victory in the first round of the Division III NCAA Tournament.
First-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Asscociation honoree Makayla Ardis led the way for the Thunder with 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and two-time MIAA MVP Sidney Wagner added 15 points and three steals. Warsaw product Abby Sanner chipped in six points and an assist for the Thunder.
Trine will take on the winner of Knox College and host Loras College tonight at 8:30 for a trip to the Sweet 16.
"I'm really proud of my team, we really battled and that's a really good WashU team," Trine coach Andy Rang said in the postgame media conference. "We're excited about moving on."
The offense flowed through senior guard Ardis.
"The first three gave me a lot of confidence and I continued to look to score and make plays," Ardis said.
The largest lead of the contest came early in the second period when sophomore guard Wagner converted an and-one to start the second to make it 28-15 at the media timeout.
A couple of 3-pointers by the Bears cut the Thunder lead to one possession at 34-31, but sophomore Sierra Hinds knocked down consecutive 3's from the left wing to help get the lead back up to 11 at 44-33.
"Coach looked at me and said to knock down shots," Hinds said. "I was looking for my shot and my teammates did a great job at running the offense to get the open looks."
A scoring drought followed for Trine, however and an 13-0 run gave WashU its first lead at 46-44. The Thunder were held off the board for a total of three minutes and 40 seconds before senior forward Sophie Sloneker got her first points in the game.
"We were struggling a little bit coming out in the third quarter but Sierra's three's brought us a lot of energy and we really needed it," Wagner said
A pair of three-point plays for the Bears made it a one-possession ballgame once more with under three minutes to play. Katie Tate made a layup and a huge three off a steal to give Trine some breathing room at 67-61 with two minutes left.
With the only chance at a comeback for WashU coming from missed free throws by the Thunder, the team combined to go 11 of 12 from the line in the final two minutes to secure the double-digit win 79-69 and move on to Saturday.
Trine shot an even 50.0% (28 of 56) in the game and dominated the battle in the paint 36-20. Both teams were 9 of 25 (36.0%) from three-point range. The rebounding (28-27), assists (15-15) and turnover battles (14-16) were fairly even between both squads as well.